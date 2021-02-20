NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Todd Archer of ESPN writes that even with a salary cap floor increase of $5 million, the Cowboys would not be able to afford the $37.7 million franchise tag or a first-year cap number from a new deal with QB Dak Prescott.
- The Cowboys had previously restructured deals with T Tyron Smith, G Zack Martin, and DE DeMarcus Lawrence to create $27 million in cap space to be used in 2021.
- Now Archer says the team may look to restructure the deal of WR Amari Cooper, converting $19 million of his $20 million base salary into a signing bonus in order to create around $14 million in cap space.
- After his agent dispelled rumors that he was retiring following hip surgery last season, Archer points out that T La’el Collins is another candidate to have his deal restructured. The team would gain around $6 million in cap room by reworking his contract.
- By restructuring the contract of RB Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas could gain another $6 million in space but would also have to add signing bonus proration in future seasons, making Elliott hard to cut if the need would ever arise.
- According to Archer, releasing linebacker Jaylon Smith with a post-June 1 designation would create $7.2 million in cap space, yet in 2022 would end up costing Dallas $6.8 million in dead money.
- After core muscle surgery, P Chris Jones was replaced by P Hunter Niswander, and Archer points out that moving on from Jones would get the team another $2 million in cap space.
- Virginia RB Shane Simpson met with the Cowboys at the Gridiron Showcase back in January. (Justin M)
Eagles
- Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer says that if the Eagles don’t use their first-round pick on a quarterback then it is all but obvious QB Jalen Hurts will be the starter in 2021.
- McLane adds that if Hurts doesn’t play well, the team has the draft capital to address the issue in 2022.
- The Eagles’ salary-cap situation after swallowing $33.8 million in dead money via the QB Carson Wentz trade makes a trade for someone like QB Deshaun Watson nearly impossible at this point, according to McLane.
Giants
- Matt Lombardo says while it would be surprising to see the team cut S Jabrill Peppers, it is nowhere near impossible as his salary isn’t guaranteed.
- Lombardo adds that he isn’t sure where Peppers currently fits if the team plans to play Logan Ryan and Xavier McKinney at safety.