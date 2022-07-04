NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

Cowboys
- Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus writes that the Cowboys should sign free-agent LB Anthony Barr given LB Micah Parsons could split time at linebacker and edge rusher.
Eagles
- Tim McManus of ESPN points out that coaches have often praised third-year WR Quez Watkins so far this offseason and could see him being a surprise breakout candidate.
- Doug Kyed of ProFootballFocus could see the Eagles being a suitable option for free-agent DB Jimmy Smith given they require an upgrade at safety.
- Per NBC Sports’ John Clark, Eagles RB Miles Sanders acknowledged he needs to be more consistent as a player, but he thinks the biggest thing he needs in 2022 is more touches: “I’m going to be honest: Opportunities. I’ll just say it simple like that. I need to be more consistent, but I need opportunities.”
Giants
- Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post goes through the possible scenarios for the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley after the 2022 season, noting there are a number of pitfalls for how things could play out.
- For instance, Barkley could return to full health and have an outstanding season in what looks like a more modern offense. But then the Giants would have pressure to re-sign him to a deal that resets the running back market, something that has proven to be a poor investment for teams that have made it in recent years.
- If the Giants don’t re-sign Barkley, Dunleavy writes, then keeping him instead of trading him this offseason starts to look foolish. The franchise tag is on the table at $13 million but that’s also a hefty commitment for one year.
- Dunleavy adds it’s possible Barkley could be a midseason trade candidate if the Giants start off poorly and they don’t think they’ll keep him in 2023. Whether or not New York can get much more than a fourth-round pick is another question.
- The worst-case scenario for both sides is Barkley struggles or his hurt again, nuking his market value in a contract year, and the Giants end up with nothing of consequence for the former No. 2 overall pick, per Dunleavy.
