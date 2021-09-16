NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports DE DeMarcus Lawrence ‘s broken foot will cost him at least 6-8 weeks.

said Lawrence underwent foot surgery on Thursday but couldn’t provide a specific timetable of recovery. (Watkins) McCarthy indicated that Lawrence sustained his injury during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills: “It was just unfortunate.” (Michael Gehlken)

When asked about the Cowboys signing K Lirim Hajrullahu , K Greg Zuerlein said he would’ve been surprised if Dallas didn’t sign competition after he struggled in week 1: “I mean, I would be surprised if they didn’t. That was a bad game. No skirting around that. … I’m going to go out there, practice, get my reps and put my best foot forward.” (Jon Machota)

is getting an MRI every two weeks on his throwing shoulder, Prescott confirmed his shoulder is fully healthy and no MRIs are being planned. (Machota) Prescott is confident that WR Cedrick Wilson will do well in a starting role in place of WR Michael Gallup (calf): “He’s a great receiver and he’s gonna be a great receiver for a long time. He’s probably one of our best prepared receivers. He was once a QB so he kinda sees the game from that perspective as well.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox (neck) said they were being cautious with his playing time in Week 1 and expects his reps to increase as the season goes on.

“makes sense” going forward. Eagles TE Zach Ertz (hamstring), RG Brandon Brooks (hamstring), and WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday. (Kimmy Kempski)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones has now lost 18 fumbles in his career after committing one in the regular-season opener. He mentioned that he’s working to learn from the moment.

“I think each situation is separate from the other,” Jones said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY. “I’ve got to learn from each one of them and correct them. That’s the way I’m looking at it and I’ve certainly studied this one from Sunday and trying to work on it.”

Jones called his turnover issues “certainly frustrating” and admits that they are game-changing plays he must avoid.

“It’s certainly frustrating,” Jones said. “Those are big plays and certainly changed the game, so I’ve got to do better.”

Washington

Washington RB Antonio Gibson has only been a full-time running back since the start of last year after playing wide receiver in college. He’s still learning the nuances of the position, which came back to bite him on his critical late-game fumble against the Chargers Sunday.

“What we would really like to see Antonio do is press the hole a little bit more,” Washingon HC Ron Rivera said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “That’s what happens when you are a little bit inexperienced – you don’t press the hole as much as you should. And he bounced it a little too quick. … (then) got his arm out from his body.”