NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said playing against the Giants was the final step to his return from last year’s ankle injury.

“As much as I’ve tried to put it off, as much as I’ve tried not to think about it, I think it just naturally does, right?” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “And it’s in the back of your head, unconsciously or not. Yeah, I would say I didn’t quite feel as energetic or as myself early in the game. I don’t know if that played a part in it or not, but once I threw that touchdown to CeeDee, that was kind of when I just started rolling and got in a groove.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones believes it will be at least a month before DL Neville Gallimore and DE Demarcus Lawrence return. (Mark Lane)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he hopes RT Lane Johnson will return this year. Johnson has missed the past two weeks with a personal issue. (Mike Kaye)

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni added he is optimistic second-round OL Landon Dickerson will play Thursday after injuring his ankle on Sunday. (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Giants first-round WR Kadarius Toney will not be suspended for throwing a punch on Sunday.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Giants first-round WR Kadarius Toney will not be suspended for throwing a punch on Sunday.

SNY's Ralph Vacchiano says the Giants are hopeful RB Saquon Barkley misses just two to three games with his ankle sprain. Despite how gnarly the initial injury looked, Barkley appears to have avoided any broken bones or torn ligaments.

A team source told Vacchiano QB Daniel Jones is doing better after the game but there's no telling how quickly he'll progress through the concussion protocol.

Vacchiano thinks Giants WR Sterling Shepard will try to practice this week and is closer to returning from his hamstring injury than fellow WR Darius Slayton is from his.

Giants WR Kenny Golladay said he left Sunday's game with a hyperextended knee. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera told reporters WR Curtis Samuel is still week-to-week with his groin injury: “Were not going to expose him to a more serious injury.” (JP Finlay)

Washington HC Ron Rivera told reporters WR Curtis Samuel is still week-to-week with his groin injury: "Were not going to expose him to a more serious injury." (JP Finlay)

Rivera also shut down any suggestion of getting more involved in the defensive playcalling: "Guys, guys, guys, guys, guys." (Grant Paulsen)