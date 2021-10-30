NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush commented on the possibility of starting on Sunday: "I feel good. I've been in this offense for a while. We know this (Vikings) defense too. Played them, for the 3rd year in a row now. They do what they do and they're good at it. So it's going to be a good matchup. I feel confident." (Jon Machota)

Prescott said he would still be comfortable playing despite limited reps in practice: "Very comfortable. I know all my reads. I know all the checks. I know what we're trying to do in this game plan. That will never change whether I'm limited or not." (Jon Machota)

Cowboys’ WR Amari Cooper has multiple injuries but continues to play: “I feel healthy. As close to 100 percent as I will be.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys' backup QB Cooper Rush says he took all the first-team reps while QB Dak Prescott only did so during walkthroughs: "Being able to take those and use those going into Sunday, if need be, it's awesome." (Michael Gehlken)

Prescott was sore due to his calf injury but HC Mike McCarthy was unwilling to give his status ahead of Sunday's game: "It's more than just one game. We're obviously in our seventh game, so there is a ton of football left to play." (Gehlken)

Cowboys' T La'el Collins said he does not regret fighting his five-game suspension, which cost him around $2 million: "Just for me, personally, I felt like I had to, just because it was kinda unfair. Being a guy that didn't fail any drug tests last year. The bigger picture was, I didn't feel like I did anything wrong." (Todd Archer)

Collins continued to defend himself after he was accused of bribing a test collector: "I have no reason to bribe a drug test collector. It started out as a joke with a few guys and went the wrong way. I was being tested a lot. Ten-plus times a month sometimes." (Jon Machota)

Collins said that T Terence Steele has done a strong job replacing him so far: “I’m proud of the way Terence has been working. He’s been playing his ass off.” (Jon Machota)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirriani said he doesn’t blame DT Fletcher Cox for his criticism of the defensive coaching.

“I think what we have to understand too about this game is that it is so emotional,” Sirianni said, via the 94WIP Morning Show. “And so, those things happen. Obviously you would love for those conversations to always stay in house. I understand the frustration and there’s no doubt, players like Fletch, we’ve got to use their abilities because it’s all about the players. Our job as coaches is to put these guys in position so their skill set shines and when a player doesn’t feel like that’s happening, I understand the frustration. Fletch and I have talked and you want those things to stay in house and sometimes they don’t and that’s OK.”

Sirriani added he hasn’t lost faith in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

“I have 100 percent trust in Jonathan Gannon and his staff and his players on defense,” Sirianni said. “And I know they’re doing all the game planning and all of the watching of the tape throughout the week, but if we want to challenge more—and that can mean a couple different things. That could mean you want to pressure more. That could also mean you want to play a little bit more man to man and get a little bit closer to the receivers.”