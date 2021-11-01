NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the way QB Cooper Rush performed wasn’t surprising.

“Yeah, I was glad everybody got to see that because that’s Cooper Rush,” McCarthy said, via NFL.com. “I think that’s a real strength of him. He plays the quarterback position like a seasoned veteran that’s played 10, 12 years in the league. That’s the man I get to see every day. He’s very steady, very intelligent. He’s a great teammate.”

Rush mentioned he was comfortable and not overwhelmed by the moment.

“It wasn’t crazy. I felt like I belonged out there,” Rush said. “We were in the huddle, breaking the huddle, getting in line and going through your processes, it didn’t feel overwhelming at all. I think I haven’t played a lot, but being around the NFL, you’re going against those guys every day, and our defense is pretty good. You’re going against those guys every day, it’s not like you’re not seeing things, so it never felt too big in terms of speed or like — I just felt like in command. Playing with those guys that I get to play with out there, just go down the list, O-line, running back, receiver, makes my job a lot easier.” Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes Rush made himself a good amount of money with his performance Sunday night, albeit more in a Chase Daniel , long-term backup kind of way rather than as a future starter.

, long-term backup kind of way rather than as a future starter. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs will be okay after injuring his ankle late in the game, but OT Tyron Smith is still being evaluated on his sprained ankle.

will be okay after injuring his ankle late in the game, but OT is still being evaluated on his sprained ankle. Cowboys OT La’el Collins said he’s only prepared for the right side of the line, which is why he didn’t replace Smith: “Coach had already told me, if anything happened on the right side, I’m going in there. I haven’t practiced much on the left yet. We’ll see what happens going forward.” (Jon Machota)

said he’s only prepared for the right side of the line, which is why he didn’t replace Smith: “Coach had already told me, if anything happened on the right side, I’m going in there. I haven’t practiced much on the left yet. We’ll see what happens going forward.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the decision to go with Rush over QB Dak Prescott was about giving Dak enough time to heal and doing what he can to ensure his availability over the course of the long season: “We just feel like it’s better to go with Cooper Rush and give Dak more time to heal. … These are conversations that were going on all week. We feel like we’re making the best decision for Dak.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles OT Andre Dillard could be a name to watch at the trade deadline, per ESPN’s Tim McManus.

could be a name to watch at the trade deadline, per ESPN’s Tim McManus. Eagles DE Ryan Kerrigan and LB Eric Wilson could be also on the move, as Kerrigan isn’t a natural fit in the Eagles defensive system while Wilson has been phased out of the defense. McManus says Eagles were also open to trading a linebacker this offseason.

and LB could be also on the move, as Kerrigan isn’t a natural fit in the Eagles defensive system while Wilson has been phased out of the defense. McManus says Eagles were also open to trading a linebacker this offseason. Per McManus, CB Steven Nelson could also be on the move if the Eagles deem this a lost season and want to get rookie CBs Zech McPhearson or Tay Gowan more playing time to evaluate what they have long-term at the position.

could also be on the move if the Eagles deem this a lost season and want to get rookie CBs or more playing time to evaluate what they have long-term at the position. The Eagles won’t acquire any veterans on short-term deals at the trade deadline according to McManus, but they could potentially be in the market for a cost-controlled player who will be under team control for the foreseeable future.

McManus writes Philadelphia is also thought to be “all-in” on the quarterback market this offseason with Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson and Texans QB Deshaun Watson all potentially available.

Giants

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora says the Giants have been shopping TE Evan Engram since training camp to no avail. His relatively high salary for 2021 ($6 million under the fifth-year option) has teams viewing the situation as a salary dump.

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said QB Taylor Heinicke will remain the starter. (John Keim)

will remain the starter. (John Keim) Rivera added K Chris Blewitt will still be the kicker for now: “Everybody has to understand kickers are hard to find and consistent kickers are even harder to find. Guys who have had success in this league are on teams…” (Keim)

will still be the kicker for now: “Everybody has to understand kickers are hard to find and consistent kickers are even harder to find. Guys who have had success in this league are on teams…” (Keim) Rivera is confident the team will turn it around: “The truth is it gets darkest before it gets brightest. There’s a thing I’ve learned from being around military personnel: It takes 3 to 5 years to change culture. Futility doesn’t disappear overnight.” (Keim)

Rivera said the team is still searching for its identity. “I think this team is still trying to search and find itself more than anything else. That’s where we are.” (Nicki Jhabvala)