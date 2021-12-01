NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones had high praise of QB Dak Prescott for his production in Week 12’s game against the Raiders: “I’m glad we’ve got him, boy. He’s one of the best. … He got us back in position (to win vs. the Raiders) and I thought he was the deciding difference to get us back in position to have a chance to win the game. And that’s what we ask him to do.” (Jon Machota)
Eagles
- Eagles QB Nick Sirianni said they are “hopeful” about QB Jalen Hurts’ (ankle) status for Week 13. (Jeff McLane)
- Hurts said he will be “ready to go” for Sunday’s game: “Ankle is fine. I’ll be ready to go.” (Josh Tolentino)
- Sirianni said RB Miles Sanders (ankle) continues to progress from his injury, while RB Jordan Howard (knee) was limited in Wednesday’s practice. (McLane)
- Sirianni is also “hopeful” about C Jason Kelce‘s (knee) availability.
- The Eagles hosted C Luke Juriga for a visit on Tuesday. Philadelphia later signed him to a practice squad contract. (Aaron Wilson)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) still has a chance to play in Week 13 against the Dolphins and is expected to return this season.
- Giants HC Joe Judge said Jones will participate in the remaining three days of practice this week and to “not rule anything out” for Sunday’s game. (Raanan)
- Judge added there’s no concern about Jones’ injury potentially being season-ending: “At this moment, no.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Judge said WR Kadarius Toney (quad), WR Sterling Shepard (quad, hamstring), and CB Adoree’ Jackson (quad) worked with trainers on Wednesday. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Jones said he is preparing to play in Week 13: “Yeah, I’m going through the week preparing to play.” (Raanan)
Washington
- Washington WR Curtis Samuel said he was able to play with confidence in Week 12: “That was actually one of the first times I was able to go in there without thinking about what it was going to be like if I made a cut.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Samuel said the pain injection helped him make cuts and not feel a lot of pain when playing: “Much better. I felt like I was able to cut and do so much more without pain. … That helped a lot. It gave me the confidence to go out there.” (Jhabvala)
- Samuel mentioned that he felt good coming out of Monday night’s game. (Jhabvala)
- Washington GM Martin Mayhew has visited Oxford to spend time with and watch Ole Miss QB Matt Corral. (Dane Brugler)
- Washington S Landon Collins said he is “still not thrilled” about playing linebacker instead of safety but he does enjoy winning and making players. (Jhabvala)
- Washington HC Ron Rivera acknowledged Collins is resisting the switch but added it puts other players in a better position to succeed. (Ben Standig)
- Washington Football Team hired two executives to its business operations in Senior Vice President of Operations Trista Langdon and Vice President of Marketing Melanie Mattia. (Jhabvala)
