NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons was placed on the COVID list on Wednesday but is still hoping his versatility will see him considered for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

“I take complete pride in being the most versatile player in the NFL,” Parsons said, via Jori Epstein of USA Today. “I think I would put myself up there with the elite guys around the league in terms of impacting the game. It definitely hasn’t been a one-man job. The DBs help me a lot being able to hold the receivers so that way I can get the pressure and sacks and things like that. (But) I think I do a lot of very different things on the defense that change the game.”

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper on his production being down in 2021: “I really know that, if given the opportunity, that I can lead the league in all categories. That’s just how I feel about my skill set that I’ve been blessed with. It’s the same with me. If I want to catch 100 balls, I’ve got to have those targets, and that’s not really in my control. You know what I mean? I just play my part. And I think it will come. We have some plays in this week that I’m a big part of. Hopefully, I can take advantage of the opportunity that’s been given to me.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Mike Garafolo revealed that Eagles GM Howie Roseman reportedly turned down a 2022 first-round pick from the Bears, instead opting to draft Alabama WR DeVonta Smith.

“Now, Howie Roseman came into this season saying ‘I know we’re starting to plan for the future.’ That’s why he compiled those three [first-round] draft picks,” Garafolo said, via Audacy.com. “He had an opportunity to get a fourth, by the way. When the Bears were trading up — and they would have traded up with the Eagles instead of the Giants — Roseman said ‘No, I like DeVonta Smith and believe he’s going to have an immediate impact on our team.’ So he selected DeVonta Smith.”

Giants

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler write that if they had to bet the Giants will retain HC Joe Judge but they’re not 100 percent sure and it wouldn’t be a surprise necessarily if New York moved on.

Giants DL Leonard Williams on what type of culture Judge is building in New York: "Building a culture and identity like that, especially in a year like this when guys are obviously disappointed … things like that are something where we can see the light. I think it does make a big difference." (Ralph Vacchiano)

on what type of culture Judge is building in New York: “Building a culture and identity like that, especially in a year like this when guys are obviously disappointed … things like that are something where we can see the light. I think it does make a big difference.” (Ralph Vacchiano) The Giants protected the following four players on their practice squad ahead of Week 18: QB Brian Lewerke, DT David Moa, DB Natrell Jamerson, LB Omari Cobb . (Art Stapleton)

DT DB LB . (Art Stapleton) The Giants hosted three players for workouts on Tuesday including P Cody Grace, OT Jonathan Hubbard, and DE Anthony Lanier. (Aaron Wilson)

Washington

Washington reached out to T Charles Leno about a new deal, with both sides interested despite the process being slow-moving . ( John Keim

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke told reporters this season has been a “dream come true” and hopes to remain with the team, having shown that he can be a durable starter. (Ben Standig)