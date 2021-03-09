NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that Cowboys’ VP Stephen Jones and agent Todd France, who represents QB Dak Prescott ramped up their contract talks today before eventually reaching an agreement on a new four-year, $160 million deal.
- Schefter reports Dallas is still placing the franchise tag on Prescott as a procedural measure so that the tag cannot be used on him again.
- Schefter also thinks that Prescott could be in for an even bigger payday at age 31 when this new, four-year contract comes to end.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes that the $66 million signing bonus of Prescott is a new record, beating out the $64 million bonus given to QB Russell Wilson by the Seahawks.
- Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson thinks that if a deal was not reached between the two sides, it could have ended up as a five-year, $200 million deal when July came.
- Robinson says that both sides won the deal, as the Cowboys are essentially getting Prescott for the five years they wanted.
- However, Robinson adds that the two sides will likely be negotiating another extension in three years, and with additional TV and gambling deals for the NFL, Prescott could end up the highest-earning player in league history.
- According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the $37.7M franchise tag placed on QB Dak Prescott Tuesday is a “placeholder” until Prescott signs his four-year, $160M contract. The tag would not affect the Cowboys’ 2021 salary cap as long as Prescott signs his extension by March 17.
- Prescott’s contract includes a $1 million bonus for each Super Bowl victory, as long as Prescott plays in at least 50-percent snaps in that game. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he won’t let his depth chart status alter his mentality in 2021.
“I think nothing changes for me in my mindset,” Hurts said on The Adam Schefter Podcast, via EaglesWire. “Going in every day, trying to get better as a player. Be the best leader I can be. Impact the guys around me. And ultimately it’s about winning football games and the interest is in doing that. So, my mentality, it doesn’t alter, not one bit. Finish. Everything matters. Everything matters. Appreciate every moment and take advantage of every moment.”
Giants
- Pat Leonard of NY Daily News notes that the Giants will save $2 million by releasing WR Cody Core. Leonard adds that Core could return to the Giants, but was due a $500,000 roster bonus and had previously torn his Achilles in 2020.
- Giants TE Levine Toilolo agreed to a pay cut of $1.35 million and will now make $1.6 million in 2021 with $650,000 of that guaranteed. (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants head coach Joe Judge named Derek Dooley tight ends coach and Freddie Kitchens the team’s senior offensive assistant. (Art Stapleton)
- Judge says that the Giants remain confident in QB Daniel Jones, despite the availability of veteran free-agent quarterbacks on the market: “No. It hasn’t at all. We have confidence in Daniel.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Giants GM Dave Gettleman reiterated the team’s support of Jones: “We’ve got a conviction on him. He’s everything we want.” (Art Stapleton)
- The Giants will “keep featuring” TE Evan Engram in the offense this season, Judge said in a press conference on Tuesday. (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Joe Judge made it clear that he’s a fan of DL Leonard Williams: “Good players help you play good, and it’s no secret he’s a really good player.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Gettleman says that he’s comfortable with Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart as his starting tackles in 2021. (Zack Rosenblatt)
Washington
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig writes that Washington tried to secure a long-term deal with G Brandon Scherff, but was unable to reach an agreement and therefore used a second franchise tag with a cost of $18.036 million.
- Standig points out that this means Washington needs to extend Scherff before the July 15 deadline otherwise he’s almost sure to test free agency in 2022, as a third tag would be impractical for Washington.
- He adds there’s a good chance Scherff’s representation will try to negotiate with the $18 million tag as the floor for annual yearly value on a long-term deal, which would beat the current top of the guard market by $3-$4 million.
- ESPN’s John Keim reports that Washington had made no progress towards a new deal with free-agent LB Ryan Kerrigan, as of Sunday.
- According to Keim, DE Ryan Anderson is looking to leave Washington in favor of returning to a 3-4 defensive scheme.
- Several teams are monitoring the status of free agent CB Ronald Darby, but Washington hopes to keep him. (Standig)