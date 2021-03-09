NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

ESPN’s Adam Schefter notes that Cowboys’ VP Stephen Jones and agent Todd France , who represents QB Dak Prescott ramped up their contract talks today before eventually reaching an agreement on a new four-year, $160 million deal.

Schefter reports Dallas is still placing the franchise tag on Prescott as a procedural measure so that the tag cannot be used on him again.

Schefter also thinks that Prescott could be in for an even bigger payday at age 31 when this new, four-year contract comes to end.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes that the $66 million signing bonus of Prescott is a new record, beating out the $64 million bonus given to QB Russell Wilson by the Seahawks.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson thinks that if a deal was not reached between the two sides, it could have ended up as a five-year, $200 million deal when July came.

Robinson says that both sides won the deal, as the Cowboys are essentially getting Prescott for the five years they wanted.

However, Robinson adds that the two sides will likely be negotiating another extension in three years, and with additional TV and gambling deals for the NFL, Prescott could end up the highest-earning player in league history.

According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the $37.7M franchise tag placed on QB Dak Prescott Tuesday is a “placeholder” until Prescott signs his four-year, $160M contract. The tag would not affect the Cowboys’ 2021 salary cap as long as Prescott signs his extension by March 17.

Prescott's contract includes a $1 million bonus for each Super Bowl victory, as long as Prescott plays in at least 50-percent snaps in that game. (Todd Archer)

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he won’t let his depth chart status alter his mentality in 2021.

“I think nothing changes for me in my mindset,” Hurts said on The Adam Schefter Podcast, via EaglesWire. “Going in every day, trying to get better as a player. Be the best leader I can be. Impact the guys around me. And ultimately it’s about winning football games and the interest is in doing that. So, my mentality, it doesn’t alter, not one bit. Finish. Everything matters. Everything matters. Appreciate every moment and take advantage of every moment.”

