NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the length of time it took to get a deal done with QB Dak Prescott does not reflect any questions they have about his ceiling: “From the beginning, we’ve certainly said our future is with Dak. We’re keenly aware that the process has created a conversation and life of it’s own. Do not confuse that with how right we think this decision is. This fits.”

Jones referenced the pending TV deals may have been a factor in his comfort in giving Prescott $40 million a season, saying he’s always “evaluating when and how the dollars are coming in. One of my jobs is to figure out how to make sure it’s there when it goes out.” (Albert Breer)

Prescott noted one of his takeaways from his season-ending ankle injury last season was to be more careful with the hits he’s taking. (Jane Slater)

Eagles

The Athletic’s Zach Berman highlights safety, backup quarterback, cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker as the top needs for the Eagles this offseason.

At safety, the status of both starters from 2021 is in doubt, with converted corner Jalen Mills set to be a free agent and Rodney McLeod recovering from a December ACL tear.

The Eagles are currently projected to start Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward in three-receiver sets in 2021, which Berman says the team won’t be content with.

Giants

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said they still have to decide on whether to exercise RB Saquon Barkley‘s fifth-year option for 2022 and that the running back’s injury concerns are “part of the discussion.”

“I think [his health] part of the discussion,” said Gettleman, via Ryan Morik of Yahoo Sports. “Obviously we’re gonna have to make a decision this spring whether we pick up his fifth-year option. But certainly, it’s unknown, and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved.”

Barkley said he is doing “really well” with his rehab from a torn ACL and is hopeful to get back onto the field.

“Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors,” said Barkley. “Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I’m able to get back on the football field with my team, I’m definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can’t wait for that day to happen soon.”

