NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the length of time it took to get a deal done with QB Dak Prescott does not reflect any questions they have about his ceiling: “From the beginning, we’ve certainly said our future is with Dak. We’re keenly aware that the process has created a conversation and life of it’s own. Do not confuse that with how right we think this decision is. This fits.”
- For his part, Prescott said the extended time doesn’t reflect him not wanting to be the Cowboys quarterback: “This is the right fit. Never in a million years did I imagine not being a Cowboy once I put on the Star. … I’m excited to be here and never leave. This is my home, I’m not leaving and this is only the beginning.” (Rapoport)
- Jones referenced the pending TV deals may have been a factor in his comfort in giving Prescott $40 million a season, saying he’s always “evaluating when and how the dollars are coming in. One of my jobs is to figure out how to make sure it’s there when it goes out.” (Albert Breer)
- Prescott noted one of his takeaways from his season-ending ankle injury last season was to be more careful with the hits he’s taking. (Jane Slater)
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman highlights safety, backup quarterback, cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker as the top needs for the Eagles this offseason.
- At safety, the status of both starters from 2021 is in doubt, with converted corner Jalen Mills set to be a free agent and Rodney McLeod recovering from a December ACL tear.
- Berman notes even if 2020 second-round QB Jalen Hurts is projected to be the starter, the Eagles need a backup.
- Berman points out failed draft picks at corner have put the Eagles in a situation where they need to continue to bolster depth and find a starting nickel corner.
- The Eagles are currently projected to start Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward in three-receiver sets in 2021, which Berman says the team won’t be content with.
Giants
Giants GM Dave Gettleman said they still have to decide on whether to exercise RB Saquon Barkley‘s fifth-year option for 2022 and that the running back’s injury concerns are “part of the discussion.”
“I think [his health] part of the discussion,” said Gettleman, via Ryan Morik of Yahoo Sports. “Obviously we’re gonna have to make a decision this spring whether we pick up his fifth-year option. But certainly, it’s unknown, and what you have to do is get your trainer and your doctors involved.”
Barkley said he is doing “really well” with his rehab from a torn ACL and is hopeful to get back onto the field.
“Very lucky to have a great team around me, great trainers, great doctors,” said Barkley. “Everyone has been very beneficial to me and very helpful to me. So whenever the opportunity I’m able to get back on the football field with my team, I’m definitely going to cherish that moment and I just honestly can’t wait for that day to happen soon.”
- Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post looks at all possibilities at wide receiver this offseason for the Giants. Dunleavy is a fan of the team bringing in WR Kenny Golladay or WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.
- While GM David Gettleman has past ties to free agent WR Curtis Samuel, Dunleavy says the team would benefit most from help on the outside and could therefore be targeting someone like Titans’ WR Corey Davis.
- There are trade possibilities around the league for the Giants as well and Dunleavy tosses out WR Brandin Cooks or WR Emmanuel Sanders as some speculative options. Sanders was actually released Wednesday by the Saints.
- Dunleavy also mentions Jaguars’ WR D.J. Chark or Steelers’ WR James Washington as some younger, cheaper trade options.
- With the Titans releasing veteran CB Malcolm Butler, Ralph Vacchiano of SNY points out that the Giants require an upgrade opposite of CB James Bradberry and Butler has experience under HC Joe Judge with the Patriots from 2014-2017. Vacchiano adds that Butler likely won’t command a huge market given he’s 31-years old.
Washington
- Washington made the playoffs last season but still has the most unsettled quarterback situation of perhaps any 2020 playoff team. However, Washington head coach Ron Rivera says the team won’t panic in free agency, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post: “We’re not desperate. … We’re looking to build a sustainable winning culture.”
- Rivera told reporters that Washington will take their time finding a quarterback: “We’re going to continue to look. We still have time and we’re going to continue to explore all the options that are out there. I get it, you guys want answers. But we don’t have answers for you.” (Jhabvala)
- However, Rivera did mention that Washington will move aggressively in free agency in some cases: “We have a couple of guys we’d love to be able to get, immediately” (JP Finley)
- According to Rivera, Washington would like to work out a long-term deal with G Brandon Scherff. Scherff was franchise-tagged for a second time this week. (Rhiannon Walker)
- Rivera believes that QB Alex Smith “will get an opportunity to play again.” (Walker)
- Rivera adds that he struggled with the idea of Smith being injured again while playing for Washington. (Walker)
- Rivera says that he would “love to have” LB Kevin Pierre-Louis back or see Washington sign a linebacker with a similar skillset. (Jhabvala)
- Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette will meet with Washington (Justin Melo)