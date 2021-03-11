NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

The Cowboys got little to no discount on their extension for QB Dak Prescott that will pay him $40 million a season. Much of that was Dallas’ own doing by not getting a deal done sooner and putting Prescott in a position where he had all the leverage. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones alluded to that, saying “if anyone has ever taken advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one next to me.” However, even if it is an overpay, which it might not end up looking like in a few years, Jones defended the deal.

“The truth is most anything that I’ve ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for, every time, to the end,” Jones said via Pro Football Talk. “Anytime I’ve tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard.”

Eagles