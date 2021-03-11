NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
The Cowboys got little to no discount on their extension for QB Dak Prescott that will pay him $40 million a season. Much of that was Dallas’ own doing by not getting a deal done sooner and putting Prescott in a position where he had all the leverage. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones alluded to that, saying “if anyone has ever taken advantage of me financially, I’m proud it’s the one next to me.” However, even if it is an overpay, which it might not end up looking like in a few years, Jones defended the deal.
“The truth is most anything that I’ve ever been involved in that ended up being special, I overpaid for, every time, to the end,” Jones said via Pro Football Talk. “Anytime I’ve tried to get a bargain, I got just that, it was a bargain in a lot of ways and not up to standard.”
Eagles
- The Athletic’s Zach Berman and Bo Wulf write that while Colts QB Jacoby Brissett makes sense as a potential No. 2 quarterback to target in free agency given his connections to the new coaching staff, if the Eagles elect to go the cheap route Seahawks QB Geno Smith is another option who makes sense for the same reasons.
- Berman and Wulf list Rams RB Malcolm Brown, 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon and Bengals RB Samaje Perine as some options available for the minimum for the Eagles to round out their backfield.
- At wide receiver, Browns WR Rashard Higgins, Rams WR Josh Reynolds and 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne are younger veterans with some remaining potential who could get squeezed by the market and be viable options for the Eagles, per Berman and Wulf.
- Chargers OL Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney are other possible free agent targets for the Eagles given they played for OC Shane Steichen in Los Angeles and have experience at both guard and tackle.
- On the defensive side of the football, Berman and Wulf highlight 49ers DE Solomon Thomas, as GM Howie Roseman likes to take swings on former first-round picks. Chiefs DE Tanoh Kpassagnon is also an interesting option given his unique, 6-7, 289-pound frame and played in high school and college in Pennsylvania.
- The Eagles don’t traditionally make major investments at linebacker, so Berman and Wulf say Colts LB Anthony Walker or Cardinals LB De’Vondre Campbell could be potential free agent fits for Philadelphia. New DC Jonathan Gannon was with Walker in Indianapolis and LB coach Nick Rallis was college teammates with Campbell.
- To fill their need at corner, Berman and Wulf note Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie, Chargers CB Michael Davis and 49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon could be potential options for the Eagles.
- If the Eagles were to decide to make a major splash, the two highlight Rams S John Johnson, Titans WR Corey Davis and Seahawks CB Shaquill Griffin as players Philadelphia could target.
Giants
After opting out in 2020 to be with his family while his son battled cancer, OL Nate Solder is preparing to return to football despite not knowing if he will get the chance.
“I’m in a place now where if I am offered another chance to play football, I’ll probably take it,” Solder wrote on theincrease.com. “But I’m thankful for the decision I made last year for my family and community.”
Solder could potentially be released as the Giants look to get younger on the offensive line.
“The opportunity of playing in the NFL again at the age of 32 isn’t great; I don’t know what’s going to happen going forward,” Solder wrote. “The amount of revenue I lost by not playing for a season was significant. The dependence I felt like my team had on me to protect the quarterback was really weighing on my heart. It was not an easy decision.”
Washington
- NBC Sports’ Peter Hailey and JP Finlay identify 49ers WR Kendrick Bourne and Panthers RB Mike Davis as some potential bargain bin options in free agency who could become productive role players for Washington.