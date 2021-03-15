NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated that QB Dak Prescott‘s gruesome ankle injury gave him zero pause in making such a massive commitment last week.

“A big part of it is he’s just such a driven guy,” Jones said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I mean he’s got an insatiable appetite to be great. He’s an incredible leader, on and off the field, he does everything the right way. He was up there at the training room from the get-go, from the time he got out of the hospital, he was up there every day with his teammates. Very difficult time, he was there every day for his team. He’s just got the it factor.”

Jones added that what truly took the deal so long to get done was neither side was willing to compromise on the length of the deal. Once that got figured out, the deal was done in hours.

“We made some headway in terms of trying to get close to what the overall deal looked like on APY and guarantees and that type of thing,” Jones said. “But it just never had momentum because we knew how, especially after the first negotiation [in 2019], we were so entrenched with five and they were entrenched with four. I mean, we were all around it. Other than we weren’t wanting to give in on the five and he wasn’t willing to give in on him wanting four.”

Josina Anderson reports that one league source told her the Cowboys are interested in re-signing veteran QB Andy Dalton who is testing the market: “If it works out, $. Think he’s entertaining other offers to start.”

Calvin Watkins reports that the Cowboys are taking a "wait and see approach" with veteran DT Gerald McCoy who suffered a season ending quad injury last year.

Eagles

InsideTheBirds.com’s Adam Caplan and Geoff Mosher report the Eagles have restructured K Jake Elliott ‘s contract and just have not finalized the paperwork yet.

‘s contract and just have not finalized the paperwork yet. Both have heard that the Eagles are trying to get a third-round pick in a trade for TE Zach Ertz , and while there are several teams interested, none have bit on that price.

, and while there are several teams interested, none have bit on that price. Multiple sources tell Caplan and Mosher the Eagles are interested in Colts QB Jacoby Brissett as a backup. Jets QB Joe Flacco was a potential target but a surgery he needed caused the team to cool.

Giants

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says the Giants are expected to be involved with Lions WR Kenny Golladay but are not considered the favorites to land the top wideout available this year.

but are not considered the favorites to land the top wideout available this year. Raanan adds he thinks the Giants could pivot toward signing an edge rusher if they strike out on Golladay.

Other players to watch for the Giants in free agency, include Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie, Cardinals OLB Haason Reddick, 49ers CB Ahkello Witherspoon and Patriots CB Jason McCourty. (Raanan)