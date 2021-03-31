NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

will earn at least an extra $1 million in 2021 with the NFL’s 17th game. It won’t count against the cap, though. Cowboys S Jayron Kearse‘s one-year deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and a $990,000 base salary. The deal qualifies for the veteran salary benefit and counts just $987,500 against the cap. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

should he lose the competition for the starting job, the best they could expect to get back is a 2022 fourth-round pick. Kempski thinks Dillard has more value as a backup than that, plus doesn’t expect there to be much of a market for him at that price.

Florida WR Kadarius Toney had a pre-draft meeting with the Eagles last week. (Mike Kaye)

Giants

‘s job security: “I have more confidence going into this season than previous years. Hopefully given the money we spent, given the draft we expect to have, we’ll have a better team on the field.” (Vacchiano) He also mentioned he got involved in recruiting WR Kenny Golladay and placed a phone call at HC Joe Judge ‘s request: “We didn’t want to lose him.” (Vacchiano)

and placed a phone call at HC ‘s request: “We didn’t want to lose him.” (Vacchiano) Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr. has met virtually with the Giants. (Justin Melo)

Washington

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke said the competition between himself and Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job will be a “fun battle.”

“It’s going to be a fun battle,” Heinicke, via Peter Hailey of NBC Sports. “We’re going to hopefully help each other. I’m looking forward to picking his brain, getting better as a quarterback in that way, and whatever unfolds, unfolds. But, again, I’m excited for the addition, I’m excited for this offense that we’ve put together.”

Heinicke recalled a conversation he had with Alex Smith about Fitzpatrick, who compared Fitzpatrick to former NFL QB Shaun Hill.

“I’d ask Alex, like, ‘Do you know Fitzy?'” Heinicke said. “He said, ‘Oh, yeah, he’s awesome, great guy,’ kind of compared him to Shaun Hill, who I had in my first two years in Minnesota, who was a great guy, helped me a lot.”

‘s reps have been quiet about how his trade market has developed but a number of teams still need a left tackle, including the Bears, Chargers, Chiefs, Colts, Dolphins, Panthers, Vikings and Washington. Of that group, though, Zrebiec thinks Washington seems unlikely to give up its first-round pick at No. 19 overall.

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw says he talked with Washington GM Martin Mayhew at his pro day and has met virtually with an OL coach via Zoom. (Ben Standig)

says he talked with Washington GM at his pro day and has met virtually with an OL coach via Zoom. (Ben Standig) According to Mark Maske, NFL owners ratified a $450 million debt waiver for Washington owner Daniel Snyder and his purchase of the ownership shares held by Dwight Schar, Fred Smith, and Robert Rothman.