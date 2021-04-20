NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

According to Justin Melo, Charleston WR Mike Strachan met virtually with the Cowboys.

Melo also said Liberty LB Anthony Butler had a virtual meeting with the Cowboys.

Melo mentioned the Cowboys had a virtual meeting with Northwestern WR Ramaud Bowman.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman admitted there was some regret in not re-signing DL Dalvin Tomlinson.

“Dalvin is a wonderful young man and he was a captain, so obviously there’s regret,” Gettleman said, via Matt Lombardo of GMenHQ.com. “At the end of the day, you only have so much money and you have to make decisions. That’s just the way it is. We’ll miss Dalvin, but fortunately he got what he wanted and Minnesota is a fine organization.”

Gettleman also mentioned that the team prioritized DL Leonard Williams over Tomlinson, as they couldn’t bring both back.

“Maybe 11.5 sacks, maybe that was part of it,” Gettleman said about why they chose Williams over Tomlinson. “He’s very versatile. He’s a legitimate inside-pass rusher, and he really blossomed. He loves being here, and we love having him. That was part of the decision.”

Gettleman said the team is happy with what it accomplished in free agency: “We feel like we got four high-dollar guys at very good value for their positions, for the whole nine yards. We feel very good about what we’ve done.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Gettleman also said the team prioritized RB Devontae Booker and believes he is a three-down running back: “You can never have too many good players.” (Rosenblatt)

According to Gettleman, OLB Lorenzo Carter and OLB Oshane Ximines are "coming along well" from their injuries. (Ryan Dunleavy)

Gettleman said he is excited about WR John Ross has "take off the top, oh my gosh speed." (Rosenblatt)

On CB Adoree' Jackson, Gettleman said he can play on both the outside and in the slot, and he has good ball skills. (Salomone)

Assistant GM Kevin Abrams said the Giants planned on being aggressive in free agency. (Salomone)

said the Giants planned on being aggressive in free agency. (Salomone) Abrams also acknowledged that navigating the 2022 cap “can be a little bit more challenging,” but feels good about where the team stands beyond that. (Art Stapleton)

NBC Sports' JP Finlay writes that Washington could be setting itself up to pursue a veteran quarterback in a trade next season when a number of prominent guys could be available like Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and Falcons QB Matt Ryan.

and Falcons QB . Finlay notes that Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is only under contract for one season and won’t prevent the team from going after an upgrade in 2022. And after another year of building, Washington could be an appealing landing spot for a veteran looking to contend.