NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Right now, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain to the Cowboys is one of the chalkiest mock draft picks outside of the top two selections. The Athletic’s Mike Sando had an NFL general manager project the top 10 picks, though, and Surtain was off the board by the time Dallas picked. He thinks their next two options would be South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn or Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater.

“Nobody really talks about their offensive line being an issue, but the left tackle has missed games (26 over the past five seasons),” the GM said. “I don’t really see a defensive lineman worth taking that early. Maybe they take Horn. Their people were at that workout. I think it’s either Horn or the Northwestern tackle. I think it will be Horn.”

ESPN’s Todd Archer reports Cowboys P Bryan Anger and TE Jeremy Sprinkle both signed minimum salary benefit contracts that count as $987,500 against the cap. Anger’s base salary will be $1.075 million, while Sprinkle’s will be $990k.

Eagles

Washington Washington’s recently signed TE Sammis Reyes said he canceled visits with the Falcons, Chiefs and possibly five other teams after the WFT offered him a contract. (John Keim)

said he canceled visits with the Falcons, Chiefs and possibly five other teams after the WFT offered him a contract. (John Keim) Reyes mentioned that his “top priority” was playing in his hometown of Washington D.C.