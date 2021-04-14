NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys
Right now, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain to the Cowboys is one of the chalkiest mock draft picks outside of the top two selections. The Athletic’s Mike Sando had an NFL general manager project the top 10 picks, though, and Surtain was off the board by the time Dallas picked. He thinks their next two options would be South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn or Northwestern OL Rashawn Slater.
“Nobody really talks about their offensive line being an issue, but the left tackle has missed games (26 over the past five seasons),” the GM said. “I don’t really see a defensive lineman worth taking that early. Maybe they take Horn. Their people were at that workout. I think it’s either Horn or the Northwestern tackle. I think it will be Horn.”
- ESPN’s Todd Archer reports Cowboys P Bryan Anger and TE Jeremy Sprinkle both signed minimum salary benefit contracts that count as $987,500 against the cap. Anger’s base salary will be $1.075 million, while Sprinkle’s will be $990k.
Eagles
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye outlines a potential trade for Eagles TE Zach Ertz, with Philadelphia sending the veteran and their No. 37 overall pick in the second round to the Bills for their first-round pick at No. 30.
- According to the trade value chart, the difference in those picks is roughly a third-round selection, which is what the Eagles reportedly want for Ertz.
- The move would give the Bills the upgrade at tight end they’ve been seeking without having to give up a pick, while it would move the Eagles up the board to potentially fill another need like wide receiver.
- Per SI.com’s Mike Fisher, a league source indicated to him that the Eagles are still interested in trading for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- Fisher points out that Watson’s market has dried up some due to the uncertainty surrounding his legal situation. That means any auction likely wouldn’t happen before this year’s draft but that helps the Eagles because they could have three first-round picks in 2022.
- The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia, Bo Wulf and Zach Berman analyze the Eagles’ options with the No. 12 pick, and Wulf says the board realistically should have Philadelphia choosing one of the two Alabama receivers, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain or South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn.
- If all four are off the board, the Eagles could try to trade down and target Georgia DE Azeez Ojulari or Michigan DE Kwity Paye. They could also sit and potentially take Northwester OL Rashawn Slater or Penn State LB Micah Parsons.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says the Eagles are one of the teams showing interest in Louisiana Tech RB Israel Tucker as an undrafted free agent.
- Eagles RB Jordan Howard said he didn’t get many calls from teams this offseason, but he still believes in his abilities: “I definitely feel like I have a lot left in the tank.” (Zach Berman)
- Howard also mentioned how at one point he thought his career would be over, given that his market was dry for the most part this offseason. (Jeff McLane)
Washington
- Washington’s recently signed TE Sammis Reyes said he canceled visits with the Falcons, Chiefs and possibly five other teams after the WFT offered him a contract. (John Keim)
- Reyes mentioned that his “top priority” was playing in his hometown of Washington D.C.
