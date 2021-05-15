NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys’ rookie CB Nahshon Wright previously said he looks at himself “as a more athletic and agile Richard Sherman .” Wright later contacted Sherman via Instagram and told him he meant no disrespect: “He told me if I ever needed help that I could reach out to him. Richard is a great guy.” (Jon Machota)

previously said he looks at himself “as a more athletic and agile .” Wright later contacted Sherman via Instagram and told him he meant no disrespect: “He told me if I ever needed help that I could reach out to him. Richard is a great guy.” (Jon Machota) Wright also said of Sherman: “I really try to emulate his mental process. The way he kind of slows the game down for himself. It’s kind of like playing chess. So being able to see the formation. Know the call. Know what you have. And just execute.” (Calvin Watkins)

Cowboys rookie WR Simi Fehoko said he has been in communication with QB Dak Prescott: “He texted me a couple of minutes after I was drafted. Just telling me, ‘Get ready to work,’ and ‘We’re about to go light up the league.’ I’ve seen him in the locker room here and there. He’s a cool guy, down to earth, super humble.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles’ former HC Doug Pederson said he’s a believer in QB Jalen Hurts and feels the quarterback can succeed with first-round WR DeVonta Smith.

“I do. I like Jalen Hurts,” Pederson said, via John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “And I think now with the opportunity he has, with the guys around him and getting DeVonta [Smith], getting him in here and getting him working. I know that’s his buddy. Just putting the pieces together. That’s something he can build on. I’m excited for Jalen and what he can do.”

Pederson believes Hurts’ thumb injury prevented him from playing to his full potential as a rookie.

“I don’t think he got to show the best [he had],” Pederson said. “I think the injury really set him back just a little bit last year as a rookie, and he’ll come in healthy. He knows exactly how to attack the game, to attack the offseason, and come in healthy and be ready to go. I think it’s kind of a great 1-2 punch that they have and really looking forward to watching them.”

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera believes recently signed LT Charles Leno will help provide veteran leadership to second-round OT Sam Cosmi and provide “quality depth” to their offensive line.

“It’ll create a lot of competition. I think more so than anything else, it will give Sam another veteran guy to watch and learn from,” Rivera said, via WFT’s official Periscope. “And what it does, too, is it shows that, with quality depth — if we get the kind of depth that we’re looking for, we’ll have guys that can play more than one position, that will have that position flexibility. So who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

John Keim points out that Washington’s addition of S Bobby McCain gives them the versatility they were looking for in their defensive backfield and gives them another option at slot cornerback.