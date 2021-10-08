NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Washington

Cowboys

One year removed from his devastating injury, Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott said that he has not gone back and watched the specific moment where he was injured, adding that he doesn’t care to see or think about it.

“I definitely fast-forward through that play,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I’ve watched that play a couple of times, and when it comes up, I can say I watch the beginning of it but not the end of the run. I don’t think much about it. It’s kind of past it, and it’s really not something I care to see and know that I’ve done a lot to get past it.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Fletcher Cox said that he’s capable of playing at a higher level after recording just five tackles with no sacks or tackles for loss.

“I could be better. I know I can be better,” Cox said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “That’s a problem I have to fix. Embrace whatever we’re doing and make the best of it.”

Cox points out that he’s lined up in multiple positions this season

“Sometimes I play in the 3-technique, sometimes I play in the 4i,” Cox said. “It’s just one of them things where it’s hard to get settled in, in a game when you’re playing so many positions and doing so many things.”

Cox said that he’s willing to play any positions asked of him and intends to be “very professional” about his situation.

“Whatever they ask me to do, man,” Cox said. “I’m going to do it to my best ability. I’m going to be a pro about it, be very professional about it, go out and make the best of it.”

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said LT Jordan Mailata (knee) will play Week 5. (Doug Kyed)

said LT (knee) will play Week 5. (Doug Kyed) Sirianni mentioned that RT Lane Johnson (personal) has been ruled out.

Washington

Washington HC Jack Del Rio said their defense must prove they can be successful on the field after their 34-30 victory over the Falcons in Week 4

“There’s a lot of talk,” Del Rio said, via WashingtonFootballWire. “You can’t talk your way out of it. Doesn’t really matter what I say, what we talk about, it’s what we do. It’s a production-based business. We need to play better in those areas and a lot of things will be unlocked.”

Del Rio is confident that Washington will improve its third-down defense.

“How people look at our defense will dramatically change as we strengthen our third-down stops and that will happen,” Del Rio said.