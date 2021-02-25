NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- NFL Media’s Jane Slater says a source with the Cowboys responded “NO!” when asked if Dallas had mutual interest after being listed among Seahawks QB Russell Wilson‘s acceptable trade destinations.
- Slater explains that Dallas values QB Dak Prescott and Wilson at about the same given they were prepared to give Prescott a similar contract as Wilson, and it’s easier to sign Prescott long-term than it is to swing a trade for Wilson.
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan writes that Giants DT Dalvin Tomlinson is generally seen as one of the top defensive tackles potentially available this offseason and should have a strong market regardless of the cap situation around the league.
- One executive tells Raanan he thinks Tomlinson is a $10 million a year player.
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan writes that as things stand right now, the Giants and DL Leonard Williams aren’t close on a long-term deal. But they still have about two weeks until the end of the window to use the franchise tag.
- Williams is looking for a deal that pays him near the top of the interior defensive lineman market at $20 million a year, per Duggan.
Washington
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes that as of a few days before the franchise tag window opened, Washington had not started formal negotiations with G Brandon Scherff.
- Standig thinks Scherff would be just fine with a second straight franchise tag, as it would guarantee him $18 million in 2021 and a chance to test free agency in 2022.
- He adds the thinking around the league is Washington is viewing the tag as a way to extend their negotiating window. But Standig says the best course of action is just to come hard with their best offer and lock Scherff up given his leverage isn’t going away.
- Purdue WR Rondale Moore has had several virtual meetings including with Washington. (Justin Melo)