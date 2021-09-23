NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Giants

Giants DC Patrick Graham said he’s glad that quarterbacks have been targeting CB James Bradberry more often this season: “I hope they target him. Feel free.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Giants OC Jason Garrett said quarterback mobility is a part of their offense, but they do not intend on predominantly running a triple option with QB Daniel Jones . (Dan Salomone)

Garrett addressed first-round WR Kadarius Toney 's lack of receptions thus far, explaining that he missed a lot of the offseason program and is still learning: "Yeah, Kadarius hasn't played a lot of football for us yet. He missed the spring. He missed most of training camp. He practiced about three days before the season started. So he's a young receiver that's learning." (Pat Leonard)

Giants HC Joe Judge wouldn't rule out G Shane Lemieux (knee) returning at some point this season after undergoing surgery on a torn patellar tendon. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Judge said Giants WR Kenny Golladay 's hip injury isn't related to what he dealt with last season. (Zack Rosenblatt)

Judge admitted Giants C Nick Gates' leg injury could be career-threatening after undergoing another operation: "I'd be lying if I said no." (Ralph Vacchiano)

Washington

Washington OC Scott Turner said QB Taylor Heinicke is often underestimated because he is a former undrafted free agent.

“For whatever reason people fall back on their initial evaluation, so for some people he will always be an undrafted QB….fortunately for us he’s played the way he’s played,” Turner said via NBC Sports’ JP Finlay.

Washington HC Ron Rivera said RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) is “fine” after being limited in Wednesday’s practice. (John Keim)

said RB (shoulder) is “fine” after being limited in Wednesday’s practice. (John Keim) Rivera added the DT Matt Ioannidis (knee) has done well thus far and will be monitored this week.

(knee) has done well thus far and will be monitored this week. Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel (groin) has had a good week of practice and they “feel good” about him possibly playing in Week 3: “We’ll see. He’s had a good week, a good, solid week. So has Darrick Forrest (hamstring), so you feel really good about him. So we’ll see.” (Nicki Jhabvala)