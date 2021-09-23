NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports Cowboys DE Dorance Armstrong will miss Monday’s game vs. Philadelphia with a high ankle sprain.
- According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Cowboys DT Carlos Watkins will likely miss Monday’s game vs. Philadelphia.
- Cowboys OLB Micah Parsons said he wants to sack every quarterback this season and has his sights set on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts in Week 3: “Every quarterback that’s on the season is on the hit list. I want all of them. Herbert was just the guy I had that week. But Hurts, he’s on the hit list now too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be the Terminator out there.” (Jori Epstein)
- Cowboys OT Ty Nsekhe will miss the entire week of practice due to a non-COVID-19 related illness. (Calvin Watkins)
- Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb said he doesn’t expect to be a larger part of their gameplan this week while WR Amari Cooper deals with a ribs injury: “Coop’s banged up, but I think he’ll be ready for the game on Monday.” (Michael Gehlken)
Giants
- Giants DC Patrick Graham said he’s glad that quarterbacks have been targeting CB James Bradberry more often this season: “I hope they target him. Feel free.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Giants OC Jason Garrett said quarterback mobility is a part of their offense, but they do not intend on predominantly running a triple option with QB Daniel Jones. (Dan Salomone)
- Garrett addressed first-round WR Kadarius Toney‘s lack of receptions thus far, explaining that he missed a lot of the offseason program and is still learning: “Yeah, Kadarius hasn’t played a lot of football for us yet. He missed the spring. He missed most of training camp. He practiced about three days before the season started. So he’s a young receiver that’s learning.” (Pat Leonard)
- Giants HC Joe Judge wouldn’t rule out G Shane Lemieux (knee) returning at some point this season after undergoing surgery on a torn patellar tendon. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Judge said Giants WR Kenny Golladay’s hip injury isn’t related to what he dealt with last season. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- Judge admitted Giants C Nick Gates‘ leg injury could be career-threatening after undergoing another operation: “I’d be lying if I said no.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
Washington
Washington OC Scott Turner said QB Taylor Heinicke is often underestimated because he is a former undrafted free agent.
“For whatever reason people fall back on their initial evaluation, so for some people he will always be an undrafted QB….fortunately for us he’s played the way he’s played,” Turner said via NBC Sports’ JP Finlay.
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder) is “fine” after being limited in Wednesday’s practice. (John Keim)
- Rivera added the DT Matt Ioannidis (knee) has done well thus far and will be monitored this week.
- Rivera said WR Curtis Samuel (groin) has had a good week of practice and they “feel good” about him possibly playing in Week 3: “We’ll see. He’s had a good week, a good, solid week. So has Darrick Forrest (hamstring), so you feel really good about him. So we’ll see.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
