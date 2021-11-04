NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that the Giants received trade interest in WR Darius Slayton. Later on, Giants HC Joe Judge said they went forward with what they considered to be best for the long-term.

“I think the decision we made was what we felt was best for the team long-term,” Judge said. “Are there calls and interest that come up? Absolutely. But you have to consider the big picture and everything involved.”

Judge added that they could still look to re-sign their impending free agents.

“Every decision we make is what’s best for the team long term,” Judge said. “There’s a number of players we have that are free agents this year. There’s nothing ruling out us being able to bring those players back to be a part of our team. We want to build with guys that are here. We want to continue growing with guys that are here, establishing our program, being team guys, who we believe have the skill set to help us be successful.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Giants never got any real offers for TE Evan Engram , hence why he wasn’t traded.

s activity on social media after voicing support of WR following his incident in Las Vegas: “Kadarius is a very intelligent person … with what he tweeted out, I know where his heart was … I think it’s more about articulating our words … KT is a good dude. He really is. And he’s got a good heart.” (Zack Rosenblatt) The Giants issued a statement that they have canceled Thursday’s in-facility meetings for players and closed their office to all non-football staff following their positive COVID-19 cases and “unusually high number” of false positives. (Mike Garafolo)

The Athletic’s Ben Standig believes it’s just a matter of time until Washington QB Kyle Allen starts for at least a couple of games in 2021.

starts for at least a couple of games in 2021. Standig thinks Washington should be proactive with extensions for WR Terry McLaurin , DT Daron Payne , DE Montez Sweat and OT Charles Leno this offseason to avoid a similar situation to G Brandon Scherff , who probably is going to leave in free agency.

, DT , DE and OT this offseason to avoid a similar situation to G , who probably is going to leave in free agency. He also mentions league sources continue to be doubtful that Washington can afford to keep its defensive line together. Standig leans toward Sweat being the odd one out as things stand currently.

Washington did not pursue a trade with the Bills for QB Mitchell Trubisky ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday. Trubisky could still be a potential option for Washington as a free agent in 2022. (Standig)