NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys OC Kellen Moore has not spoken with the Jaguars about their head coaching position and is currently focused on the upcoming game against the Eagles: “I’m really just (focused on) Philadelphia and we’ll get to it when we get to it. That’s why you have agents.” (Jon Machota)

Giants

Giants TE Kyle Rudolph spoke about HC Joe Judge in the locker room and what type of atmosphere has been surrounding the team in 2021.

“It feels like a close-knit locker room, almost college-type vibe, and guys spend a ton of time together away from the facility as well,” Rudolph said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “And I think that’s kind of the culture that coach is hitting at. Guys are truly here for one another and we want to have success because you want to do your job so the guy next to you can do his because it’s one of your boys and you wanna see him have success. One of the things he talked about was as players and as coaches we see things, especially in season, through such a microscope because you’re game-planning for a team, you’re preparing, you’re doing everything you can to win a game. And then you play that game on Sunday and you move on to the next week. Nothing else in the world matters when you’re just staring through this really, really fine microscope week in, week out. He has talked about looking at things from a much wider perspective and seeing our team as a whole and the progress we’ve made since the beginning of the year. Things like that would lead you to believe he sees encouraging things for the future, and that he’s not really worried about anything else. I think there’s just a lot of frustration. Obviously … the whole reason I came here was because I felt like I saw an opportunity to go play on a team that was going to compete to be in the playoffs. You just look at all the talent that we have and certainly, I don’t think anyone saw the year going this way.”

Washington

According to NBC Sports’ JP Finlay, Washington’s main priority in the offseason should be extending WR Terry McLaurin .

. Washington OC Scott Turner answered questions about how QB Taylor Heinicke featured into the upcoming plans of the franchise: “I think Taylor’s definitely going to be a factor. … If we do bring a guy in …. and however that happens, Taylor’s going to be here and I know what his makeup is and he’s going to be ready to compete.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

seemed confident he will return when asked by reporters if he will be back next season: “(Laughs) I don’t even know what you’re talking about. Not hopeful. Will be.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Del Rio liked what he saw from veteran CB William Jackson in his first season with the team: “Will is a very talented player. We feel we weren’t able to bring that to maybe the heights that we hoped in terms of his ability to impact us and help solidify and make our back end much stronger.” (John Keim)