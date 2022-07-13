NFC Notes: Cowboys, Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys ESPN’s Todd Archer lists Cowboys DT Trysten Hill as a veteran cut candidate, explaining Dallas is deep at defensive tackle and Hill hasn’t yet established himself.

as a veteran cut candidate, explaining Dallas is deep at defensive tackle and Hill hasn’t yet established himself. Archer adds Hill could build some trade value if he has a solid camp and preseason.

Cowboys National Scout Drew Fabianich is leaving the team after accepting a job with Auburn as the team’s General Manager and Director of Football Scouting and Development. (Ian Rapoport)

Eagles

Eagles OT Lane Johnson said QB Jalen Hurts has a strong presence in the locker room and is proving to be a “great leader.”

“He just carries himself with a lot of poise. I mean, he demands respect,” Johnson said, via NFL.com. “Just the way he approaches day-to-day activity, how he trains, what he does in the film room. And he’s a great motivator. He’s a great leader. (He’s) super behind the scenes, even during summer, he’s connecting with a lot of the guys. Lot of receivers. Doing 7-on-7. Just doing typical work to prepare. I know he’s excited about the new guys that we have that we drafted and acquired over the offseason, and really just getting ready to go to work.”

Johnson cautioned to not overhype the Eagles’ productive offseason and that they must approach the season “with an aggressive mindset.”

“When it comes down to it, you have to approach every day with an aggressive mindset,” Johnson said. “You have to stay in the moment and not look too far ahead because when you do that teams can easily beat you. You can be easily beaten. So, the name of the game is focus. Yeah, I feel like we do have a great roster, but at the end of the day, we still have to go play.”

Giants

Giants OT Andrew Thomas said that rehab is going well and he’s done everything asked of him, though he does note that it gets frustrating not being able to take the field with his teammates.

“Rehab is coming along pretty well. I’m doing everything the trainers ask me to do,” Thomas said, via the team’s official website. “Definitely moving a lot better and I’m prepared to be ready for training camp. It’s definitely frustrating, but it’s part of the business, learning how to navigate being injured because you’re never going to feel 100 percent. But I felt like last year I started to make some strides. It’s a little frustrating sometimes when you can’t be on the field with your teammates.”