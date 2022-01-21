NFC Notes: Cowboys, Lions, Packers

Cowboys

Cowboys VP of player personnel Will McClay, who recently signed an extension to stay in Dallas’ front office, said that he has a goal to win a Super Bowl with his current organization.

“I’ve got a goal,” said McClay, via Rob Phillips of the team’s official site. “When you’re here it’s to win, and we’re going to give it everything we’ve got to hoist up that trophy for (Cowboys owner/general manager) Jerry (Jones), for the Cowboy fans, and whatever my part is that I can do in that, I want to try and be great at that. That’s the No. 1 goal, and keeping my son here and the important things in life.”

McClay reiterated that he’s committed to winning a championship in Dallas.

“At the end of the season we know these things are going to come about,” McClay said. “I’m more in the mode of staying here, continuing here and continuing to try and do what our job is, is to win a Super Bowl and do my part within that.”

McClay mentioned that the Cowboys’ front office quickly got back to work after their Wildcard loss to the 49ers.

“But to Jerry and Stephen’s credit, they looked at the situation, the disappointment was there, but it’s right back to business and how do we get better?” McClay said. “Really that’s all you can do because there’s 31 teams that at some point in time are going to go home in the last game and not be excited about it. But it’s what steps are we taking, what are we doing to try and continue to capitalize on the momentum that we have from a season where you were 12-5. But also trying to figure out what we can do to get better.”

Lions

All options are on the table for Lions GM Brad Holmes and the team’s second-overall pick, according to Tim Twentyman.

and DE are the team’s two top choices, with DB as a dark horse for the second overall. Twentyman notes that in prior years a team usually at the top of the draft will receive calls from interested teams looking to move up to select one of the premier quarterback prospects. However, due to the lack of top-end talent at the position this year, Twentyman isn’t sure if Holmes will have a home-run type of opportunity to move back and pick up extra draft capital in the process.

It is worth noting that Twentyman believes Holmes will strongly consider the opportunity to move back if the opportunity presents itself.

, CB , and CB , Twentyman believes the team could look to continue to add to that position to create competition and make each other better throughout camp. Twentyman wouldn’t rule out the team spending their second first-round pick on a quarterback to develop, but with the way QB Jared Goff performed to end the season, he believes that the team has more pressing needs to address first.

performed to end the season, he believes that the team has more pressing needs to address first. Jeremy Fowler reports that Lions HC Dan Campbell is believed to be considering in-house options such as TEs coach Ben Johnson for their offensive coordinator job.

is believed to be considering in-house options such as TEs coach for their offensive coordinator job. The Lions opted to fire Anthony Lynn after one season in Detroit.

Packers

Aaron Wilson, citing a league source, reports that the Packers opted to cut DL Kingsley Keke after a disagreement with the team’s coaching staff about his practice role after dealing with a concussion and COVID-19 list.

after a disagreement with the team’s coaching staff about his practice role after dealing with a concussion and COVID-19 list. Former Packers DL Kingsley Keke had three teams try to claim him aside from the Texans, including the Jets, Cowboys, and 49ers. (Field Yates)