NFC Notes: Cut & Restructure Candidates, Derek Carr, Adam Thielen, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- Regarding ways to minimize Kirk Cousins‘ $40 million cap hit in 2025, ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes the Falcons’ ideal approach is to trade him before March 17 when his $10 million roster bonus for 2026 becomes fully guaranteed.
- Graziano notes a trade would create $37.5 million in dead money for 2025.
- If Atlanta releases Cousins before March 17, his dead money figure escalates to $65 million in 2025. If Cousins is given a post-June 1 cut designation, Atlanta will incur $40 million in dead money for 2025 and $25 million in 2026.
- Per Josh Kendall, the Falcons would save $16 million on the cap and result in just $4.1 million in dead-cap by releasing veteran DT David Onyemata.
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person mentioned on Tuesday the Panthers could bring back veteran QB Andy Dalton, which they did later that day on a two-year deal. He also addressed two other cap situations for the team, including a potential restructure of veteran OT Taylor Moton’s $31.3 million cap number, which counts as 11.5 percent of the team’s cap space. Person thinks the Panthers might be willing to let things play out with Moton in the final year of his deal.
- The other situation involves 35-year-old WR Adam Thielen, who has indicated he would like to play next season. Person suggests the team could convert his per-game bonuses to guaranteed money to keep him on a short-term deal, as Thielen has outplayed his contract the past two years.
- Person also lists a few possible salary cap cuts including RB Miles Sanders, who would save the team $5.23 million, CB Dane Jackson ($3.35 million) and DL Shy Tuttle ($3.28 million).
- Mike Kaye reports the Jaguars are expected to hire Panthers assistant OL coach Keli’i Kekuewa to their coaching staff in an unspecified role.
- At age 39, Panthers LS J.J. Jansen signed a one-year deal with a base salary of $1,255,000 and a prorated signing bonus of $167,500. The deal includes a guaranteed salary of $1,030,000 and will carry a cap number of $ 1,197,500 for 2025. (Over the Cap)
- The Panthers have moved on from head strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Scott and plan to hire Vikings director of performance Josh Hingst in the same role. (Person)
Saints
- Nick Underhill reports the Saints are hiring Eagles run game specialist and assistant offensive line coach T.J. Paganetti.
- Tom Pelissero reports the team is hiring Ted Rath as director of sports science.
- Per Amos Morale of The Athletic, even if the Saints stick with QB Derek Carr, they’ll likely need to restructure his deal as they are roughly $51 million over the projected salary cap in 2025.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes New Orleans could address Carr’s $51 million cap figure by extending his contract or saving $30 million by designating him as a post-June 1 cut.
- Graziano also points out veteran DE Cameron Jordan is carrying a $20 million cap number for 2025. If an extension isn’t doable, New Orleans could save $11 million by designating him as a post-June 1 release as well.
