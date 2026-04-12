NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Offseason Moves, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Bills traded a second-round pick to acquire WR D.J. Moore: “Good player — wish we could have gotten him.”
- Defensive priorities were addressed with safety Coby Bryant and linebacker Devin Bush: “You cannot bank on that stuff. They had to get better. They are banking on (corners) Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon being healthy. Coby Bryant is going to play in the post. Devin Bush is the athlete that they like. They will probably either (blitz) him or match him underneath. And then I’d be shocked if they do not continue to build the defensive front.”
- Pass-rush concerns remain: “The pass rush has been their biggest question on defense the last few years. It hasn’t really been the back end, where they’ve given contracts to Jaylon Johnson and their nickel (Gordon), drafted Tyrique Stevenson. They need to improve the D-line, but they couldn’t really do it because they are locked into guys with guaranteed money. They didn’t really address their biggest defensive need.”
Lions
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes Detroit’s offseason changes focus on coaching: “To me, they did not do anything notable from a personnel standpoint outside of some special teams guys they added, which I think were pretty good for them.”
- Executives highlighted internal moves on the offensive line: “The biggest questions with Detroit remain on the coaching staff. Let’s see what Petzing and Kafka are able to infuse in terms of better ideas, better execution, more creative play calling or whatever.”
- Linebacker Damone Clark’s special teams contributions were noted: “Damone Clark, signed from Houston, made eight solo tackles on special teams last season, more than anyone else currently on the Lions. Exciting, right?”
Packers
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes Green Bay’s free-agency strategy is restrained: “Green Bay didn’t do anything. They are a team that historically drafts very well. They are really not a player in free agency.”
- Executives discussed the financial context of roster changes: “They drafted (receiver Matthew) Golden in the first round and are letting him flourish while they let Romeo Doubs hit the market. That’s them.”
- The Packers’ approach will continue with compensatory picks: “It is hard to say they did anything beyond just stay pat.”
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