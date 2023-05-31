NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Andrew Thomas, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

This year Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is taking over offensive play-calling duties for Dallas and will be working more closely with QB Dak Prescott as a result. Spring OTAs have given that duo the first look at how things are going to go.

“It’s different,” Prescott joked via USA Today’s Todd Brock. “I tell you, you hear that accent a little bit more when he’s calling these plays. He called one out there today, and I looked back, and I go, ‘Was it the right one?’ Yeah, it was, it’s just that his accent was tough to hear. No, it’s been fun.”

Prescott then talked a little more seriously about the change, as it’s a big one for both coach and quarterback who have a lot on the line in 2023.

“As far as the installation, obviously there are some adds, some things taken out,” Prescott said. “I think you just get the overall feel that maybe the game is going to be called a little different. It’s not like we’re going to throw away our playbook and try to start over, anything like that. Obviously, we’ve had some success. There is good there. We had to take that and detail the hell out of it. Everything we’re doing. Plays we’ve already had, new plays in, just understanding the purpose and just making sure everyone knows the why and what the purpose is in their play and in their roles. Just detailing it all and, I think, will make us play faster and be better.”

Prescott expanded on the idea of purpose, noting that’s a huge focus for the offense right now. Over the past few seasons, the Cowboys have been one of the most productive offenses in football, but have continued to fall short in the postseason due to little details that bite them in the rear in critical moments. Prescott said getting everyone to understand the purpose of every play and what their job is has been a big teaching point.

“That’s the detail and the accountability and discipline within a play that all 11 guys have to have,” Prescott said, “Understanding their role and understanding if they’re a clear-out or they’re really eating up a window or eating up a guy to open up that space and for that guy to understand to not kill his window, to open it up and… Yeah, some things I guess some of these young guys may not have heard, and you see it click and you see them understanding early on. It’s just been good. You can see it and feel it and understand everybody is locked in, everyone is buying into the purpose of it and the purpose of their role, which overall allows us to play faster and play cleaner.”

Eagles

The Eagles drafted OL Cameron Jurgens in the second round last year with the idea of grooming him to eventually replace top C Jason Kelce. For now, Jurgens is the favorite to start at right guard to replace departed veteran Isaac Seumalo.

“Cam is really, really talented — extremely physically gifted, hardworking, the strength-to-weight ratio that he has is phenomenal,” Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said via the Athletic’s Zach Berman. “Very, very strong for his size. Extremely explosive. Smart, blue-collar, lunchpail-type kid. … He was ready to play last year. He could have gone in there and done an extremely good job playing center last year. Feel very confident in that. He’s going to get a chance to compete at right guard, get a chance to play center still. The future is extremely bright for him. I think he can blossom into one of the best centers in the league easily one day, and I think he can play right guard. … You can see he’s put some work in this offseason.”

Giants

Giants LT Andrew Thomas was named second-team All-Pro last season but doesn’t plan on stopping there, with the goal of constantly improving starting with his inside footwork.

“For me, I’m trying to get better every day regardless of the accolades,” Thomas told reporters, via GiantsWire.com. “Obviously, you want accolades, and you want to be the best, but you don’t get there by worrying about that. You get there by working every day to get better, and that’s what I’m focused on. Starting with my set in pass protection, just being more consistent with my inside foot, making sure I’m staying on the angle consistently. I would say my hands in pass protection as well, especially the inside hand, making sure I keep leverage on power moves and stuff like that.”

Thomas also spoke on New York exercising their fifth-year option on him and is excited about where the contract talks could wind up for him in the future.

“It’s definitely a blessing. I’m excited. Just working on getting better every day. Good thing I’ll be here,” Thomas continued. “And just keep working and getting better every day. We haven’t really got into anything yet. If it happens, it happens. Right now, I’m just focusing on the first part of the off-season, and the rest will take care of itself.”