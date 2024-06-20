NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Brian Burns, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OL Andrew Wylie loves the energy that the new coaching staff brings.

“We have an elite coaching staff,” Wylie said, via Commanders Wire. “That’s what it’s been. It’s neem great energy in the building. Points of emphasis, what DQ wants, are reiterated every day.”

Wylie has also loved what he’s seen out of rookie QB Jayden Daniels thus far.

“Dude can sling it, man,” he answered. “Very talented guy back there. Makes it look easy, too. Something about his game is just special.”

Wylie is also high on OL Brandon Coleman, who the team hopes to secure the left tackle spot for the future.

“That dude is gifted and moves very well for his size,” Wylie said. “Got him working out at tackle now and he already got very good fundamentals to his game. In my opinion, I think he’s going to get a lot of snaps this year. He is the type of guy you want anchoring this side of the ball.”

Cowboys

The Cowboys have several key figures entering the final year of their contracts, including Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, DeMarcus Lawrence, Zack Martin and Brandin Cooks, along with their coaching staff under HC Mike McCarthy. Prescott some players may feel a larger sense of urgency to succeed in 2024, but reminded that he’s been in this position before and came out with an extension.

“It’s just the urgency that you should always have, to be honest,” Prescott said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, maybe guys who normally wouldn’t feel it, feel it. So, I don’t mind it. I’ve been in this position before. I’m a gambling man. Will gamble on myself and my guys.”

As for Dallas’ lack of activity in free agency, Prescott expressed that games aren’t won on paper and is confident in their group.

“You don’t just win games with just talent, and you don’t win games on paper and talent is really not decided on paper,” Prescott said. “So, I understand what it looks like, what it may look like from that side understanding the lack of moves that gets done. It creates that . . . great conversation. I’m confident in the men we have, honestly.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the team wants to prioritize paying Prescott first before moving on to LB Micah Parsons and Lamb but described their approach to negotiations so far as “passive.“

and Lamb but described their approach to negotiations so far as “passive.“ Fowler added Prescott could very well reach the $60 million-a-year mark

Giants

Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux believes Brian Burns joining their defense will help him improve as a player.

“We’re chasing greatness every day,” said Thibodeaux, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “He knows a lot of things. He been in the league a lot longer than I have. He got a lot of game, a lot of gems that’s going to help my game. Continue to get with him on and off the field and continue to grow.”

Giants OLBs coach Charlie Bullen wants Thibodeaux to improve his consistency and to learn what it takes to be an elite-level pass rusher.

“Consistency,” Bullen said. “Learning how to be a pro and understanding all that goes with it and what the program entails and how to be a great pass-rusher, that is first and foremost. And I think having someone like Burns in the room working alongside him will help him, be an example that shows him where those next steps can come and how he can become consistent.”

Burns compared joining the Giants to when he was drafted by the Panthers and played alongside Haason Reddick.

“That’s when I developed that competitive nature with the other end on the other side. I was able to learn a lot from him,” Burns said. “It’s a similar situation going into my sixth year, [Thibodeaux] going into his third year. That’s the same as me and Hasson. That definitely did wonders for my career.”