NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he’s entering the 2022 season in the best shape of his life.

“A couple of weeks out and I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in,” Prescott said via Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com. “So it’s time to ramp it up and get going.”

Of course, a lot of players will say that this time of year. However, in Prescott’s case it might actually be more than offseason fluff given at this time last year he was still working his way back from a gnarly broken ankle that ended his 2020 season.

“One, just because of my movement,” Prescott said. “I got a PT in the offseason — someone I’ve worked with throughout the last year. I’ve paid him, made him full-time, my guy. Whether it’s vacation or not, he comes with me. We work on these movements and stretches. I feel like, since the injury, I’ve trained more functional than I ever have. So I see it in my body, I see it the way I move and how the ball is coming out.”

Eagles

ESPN’s Tim McManus lists Eagles TE JJ Arcega-Whiteside as a veteran cut candidate. The former second-rounder converted from receiver in a last-ditch chance to save his career.

Giants

Giants TE Jordan Akins pointed out how HC Brian Daboll used TE Dawson Knox last season and that new OC Mike Kafka also utilized TE Travis Kelce as a playmaker. With that, Akins believes that he’ll have an opportunity to “make plays” in New York’s system.

“I kind of followed these guys in previous years when I was in Houston. I loved the way they used their tight ends,” Akins said, via ProFootballTalk. “Down the field, not just in the flat. They put them in successful places and they give them a lot of opportunities to make plays. That’s what I’m here for, just the opportunity to make plays. I’m looking forward to it and I can’t wait to suit up.”