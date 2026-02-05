NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles Offseason Storylines, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott admitted that there’s significant pressure on him and the organization to finally make the Super Bowl.

“Monkey, gorilla, you know, gets bigger each year that we don’t make it,” Prescott said, via PFT. “And that’s real. It’s one of those things. You get here as a rookie and everybody thinks they can win the Super Bowl. and they think how easy it is. And when you have a year like I did as a rookie, you think you going to have multiple opportunities. And now in Year 10, having opportunities and not doing what you wanted as a team and individually, it hurts. And every year it just means even more. You want to be here, and you want to be playing. But the mindset I have is we go through everything for a purpose. And you can’t tell me that all these 10 years and every experience I’ve had wasn’t for us to be better and get there next year.”

Eagles

Zach Berman of The Athletic thinks that the biggest story on the Eagles’ roster is the futures of WR A.J. Brown and OT Lane Johnson, given that both players will be very difficult to replace.

Berman feels that both Brown and Johnson returning would be a "major positive," and Philadelphia could find a way to cope if one of the two leaves. However, if both leave, Berman thinks their offense would inherently take a step backwards.

Right now, Berman’s prediction would be that Brown doesn’t return and will seek a trade. In the end, Berman thinks the Eagles should find a way to remedy the situation and “badly need him.”

As for impending free agent TE Dallas Goedert , Berman would be surprised to see Philadelphia use the $16 million franchise tag on him.

If the Eagles do bring back Goedert, Berman could see it being under a team-friendly deal.

Berman’s guess is that Philadelphia will explore the market for a tight end.

Regarding the Eagles’ approach in the 2026 NFL Draft, Berman writes their biggest need is clearly the offensive line, and it would surprise him if they don’t take a lineman in the first two rounds.

Berman also mentions that the Eagles have a long-term and immediate need for a tight end and receiver.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Eagles are hiring former Packers WRs coach Ryan Mahaffey as run game coordinator/TEs coach.

Giants

Paul Kuharsky expects former Titans LBs coach Frank Bush to be hired by the Giants on HC John Harbaugh’s staff.