NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Saints, Seahawks

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott will likely start the season with a contract that expires after the season. Prescott wouldn’t define a deadline.

“I’d say they’re working,” Prescott said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I don’t know if that’s necessarily the timeline (of getting it done over the weekend). I can’t say, ‘I’ll put a timeline to Todd and Stephen if we don’t get this done,’ this or that. But I know they’re working.”

After receiving a big payday, Dallas WR CeeDee Lamb talked about how Prescott has done a great job keeping his contract situation away from the locker room.

“Obviously, Dak is doing a great job of not really bringing it into the workspace, but I know personally that it can take a toll on you,” Lamb added. “But he’s doing a great job of leading us in the right direction. He knows that we’re rooting for him. Me, the most, for sure. We need to hurry up and get this done, so we can just put this all behind us and go win more ballgames.”

Prescott was asked how he would feel if he doesn’t have a new contract by Sunday: “People change their feelings daily. I can’t say I have the same feelings that I had last week.” (Jon Machota)

Prescott also talked about winning a Super Bowl with Dallas: “That’s what motivates me on being here, honestly, is to be the quarterback that does it, that wins it. I don’t think that winning it any other place would be the same as winning it here. That’s A-No. 1 why I want to be here, to be honest with you.” (Machota)

Saints

Saints DC Joe Woods on CB Marshon Lattimore : “He’s really been wired in. I think he’s ready to go.” (Katherine Terrell)

on CB : “He’s really been wired in. I think he’s ready to go.” (Katherine Terrell) According to Dave Birkett, the Broncos were trying to work out a trade to send WR Tim Patrick to the Saints before he was released and signed with the Lions’ practice squad.

to the Saints before he was released and signed with the Lions’ practice squad. Per Katherine Terrell, New Orleans ruled out LB Jaylan Ford (hamstring), TE Dallin Holker (ankle), LB D’Marco Jackson (calf) and DT Khalen Saunders (calf) for Week 1. Terrell added WR A.T. Perry is questionable with a hand injury.

Seahawks

According to ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seattle ruled out OLB Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and TE Pharaoh Brown (foot) for Week 1. Henderson added WR Tyler Lockett (thigh) is questionable but everyone else is good to go