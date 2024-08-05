NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Evan Neal, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OT Samuel Cosmi spoke about his future with the team, including the possibility of signing a new deal with the team during an interview on Tuesday.

“That’s just the realization of the business,” Cosmi told Scott Abraham of ABC 7 in Washington. “The business aspect will take care of itself. I also say for everybody on this team, everywhere around the league, you always hear from the coaches. Every time you put (on) film, film’s going away. It’s my resume, no matter where I’m at.”

Cosmi was asked if he felt it was a prove-it year for him in 2024 and if he or his agent had contract discussions with the Commanders up to this point.

“Every year is a prove-it year, I feel like,” Cosmi answered. “The fourth year is a lot of pressure, too, because it’s a contract year. I feel like I proved a lot last year. I feel like being able to move from a position and not just be average at it but excel at a high level. I feel like I proved a lot last year.”

“You know, that’s something I’m going to keep to myself as of right now,” Cosmi said of any potential contract talks. “Once that kind of goes and all that stuff, you guys will hear about.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott heads into the final year of his contract and he acknowledged that he could be playing elsewhere soon.

“Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life,” Prescott said, via Jeff Kolb of Fox KDFW. “A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that.”

“It’s not something I look for, or prepare, even plan for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”

Giants

The Giants had a disappointing 6-11 finish after making the postseason in HC Brian Daboll’s first season. New York co-owner John Mara wouldn’t define expectations but implied he’s looking for great improvements.

“It’s hard to articulate my expectations,” Mara said, via Michael Eisen of the team’s website. “I obviously want to show significant improvement over last year. But I’m not going to make any specific guarantees or demands or anything like that. But they know what I want to see.”

Daboll says there is no update on OT Evan Neal and would not say if there was a setback. There is currently no plan for his return. (Connor Hughes)

Daboll added that upon his return, Neal will play at tackle and not guard. (Hughes)