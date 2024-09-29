NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Haason Reddick, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott spoke on the team getting back to .500 after some shaky points to start the year: “We got to continue to be pros. That’s not done when you get a win. We’re not going to get overexcited. Hopefully the guys don’t listen to anything being written now, good or bad. It’s about focusing on this process. We were able to get a win tonight, puts us at 2-2.” (Jon Machota)

spoke on the team getting back to .500 after some shaky points to start the year: “We got to continue to be pros. That’s not done when you get a win. We’re not going to get overexcited. Hopefully the guys don’t listen to anything being written now, good or bad. It’s about focusing on this process. We were able to get a win tonight, puts us at 2-2.” (Jon Machota) Prescott continued on how important the win was for them: “Huge. Huge. Huge. Especially when you compare it to the alternative, what that would have been like. It was huge. A young team, young linemen, just understanding the impact that (reporters), what your jobs have on young players. Got to turn the narrative. Got to change the narrative. That’s what this game did, especially over a long weekend.” (Machota)

Dallas owner Jerry Jones gave kudos to the Giants after Thursday Night Football: “I was very impressed with the Giants. I thought their quarterback was better than I thought he was. They were a tough matchup. I was impressed. … I thought we did a heck of a job defending their run. … I’m tickled to death.” (Machota)

gave kudos to the Giants after Thursday Night Football: “I was very impressed with the Giants. I thought their quarterback was better than I thought he was. They were a tough matchup. I was impressed. … I thought we did a heck of a job defending their run. … I’m tickled to death.” (Machota) Jones spoke on the injuries to DEs Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence : “I’m pleased that they feel good. Both feel good about it. That’s usually a good sign.” (Machota)

and : “I’m pleased that they feel good. Both feel good about it. That’s usually a good sign.” (Machota) Todd Archer reports that Lawrence is dealing with a Lisfranc injury to his right foot but because the bones were not displaced he will not require surgery.

Archer adds he could need 4-8 weeks to recover and is likely heading to injured reserve.

Cowboys S Markquese Bell was fined $5,500, and WR CeeDee Lamb was fined $22,511 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 3.

Eagles

ESPN’s Rich Cimini implied on his podcast that Jets DE Haason Reddick could end up back with the Eagles after the trade hasn’t worked out well for either team.

“Could he get traded to the Jets? Let’s put it this way,” Cimini said. “A little birdie told me that Reddick I don’t think would be opposed to something like that. I think Reddick is so frustrated with the Jets’ situation — of course he did request a trade in August — that he wouldn’t mind going back to Philadelphia. Again, heard it from a little birdie. Take it for what it’s worth. Could that trade happen? Reddick for [Bryce] Huff? Boy, that would be one of the more bizarre trades in NFL history. A lot of things would have to fall into place, which makes it kind of far-fetched, but it’s an interesting situation to look at nonetheless.”

Eagles DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit), and $16,883 twice for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 3.

was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit), and $16,883 twice for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 3. Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on the team’s Week 4 loss to Tampa Bay: “Overall, I just have to play better. We had a ton of opportunities. … I have to help the defense out.” (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave kudos to the Giants and QB Daniel Jones after a close game in Week 4.

“I was very impressed with the Giants,” Jones said, via 105.3 The Fan. “I thought their quarterback was better than I thought he was. They were a tough matchup. I was impressed.”

Giants WR Malik Nabers was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (violent gesture) twice in Week 3.