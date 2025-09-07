NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Laremy Tunsil, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commander LT Laremy Tunsil hopes to share his experience with the team of being consistent following a good season.

“Just somebody who’s seen it all,” Tunsil said, via NY Times. “You want to pick my brain. You know what I’ve been through, know what I’ve seen. You can ask me questions. A guy with experience, that’s how I’d put it. I done seen it all. I’ve been in the position they was last year. Going into the second season with the Texans (in 2020), the second season of us winning. And it didn’t go as planned (a 4-12 season, after going 10-6 the year before). I’m coming into here like, ‘Yo, I don’t want to repeat that cycle. We need to do something different. We need to have that sense of urgency. We need to be consistent. We have to be on the little details,’ because in Houston, I felt like we lacked that a little bit. … We had a good team. But I think we kind of got the big head.”

After Washington traded for Tunsil, they moved OL Brandon Coleman inside to guard.

“To me, it’s surreal to be able to play next to someone that I idolized in college,” Coleman said. “You know, that’s someone that I tried to mold my game after when it comes to specific aspects of my tackle game,” he continued. “So now, being able to learn from him how to, like, adjust my game at guard — like, what does he need? What is he seeing? And then just the experience he brings. I went out to Auburn, where he trains out with his coach (Dom Studzinski, Auburn’s head strength and conditioning director), and worked out with him for a week. Just because that’s like important for me and for him to like, jell, to be able to build that relationship just as much as we can.”

Tunsil and Coleman have been training together in the offseason.

“I was just kind of showing (Coleman), this is my offseason schedule,” Tunsil said. “This is my program. I want you to see how I work, and then kind of build whatever you want for yourself in the offseason. He told me something that made my heart feel a little warm. He was like, ‘Man, I’m coming back to train with you.’ That’s really what I wanted him to do. I feel like our communication is getting better each and every day. I just kind of take it one day at a time. That was one of the main reasons I brought him to Alabama: I’m going to be playing next to you, but let’s get to know each other.”

Cowboys

When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy was asked about his thoughts on Dak Prescott coming off his season-ending injury. McCarthy feels Prescott’s top goal needs to be staying healthy.

“Number one stay healthy. He stays healthy he’ll reach every goal he has set out for his team and himself. I do believe that in heart of hearts,” McCarthy said, via RJ Ochoa.

McCarthy called Prescott a “full operational quarterback,” given that he can adjust to any kind of concept.

“I think Dak is clearly what I would call a full operational quarterback,” McCarthy said. “When you get into the post-season and you start building your offense for the upcoming year, the concepts you’re looking to build off of, the variations that you wanna change… he’s full operational. There’s nothing that you really get out.”

McCarthy added that they tried to be “more selective” with Prescott using his mobility, and is unsure how that may change going forward.

“Now he obviously ran more in his younger days. And frankly once he received a bigger contract we tried to be more selective with that. I’m not sure what direction they’re going here in the future here.”

Giants

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is entering his second season as the Giants’ starting running back after being a fifth-round pick in 2024. Tracy said there is “a lot of confidence” in their locker room going into the regular season.

“There’s a lot of confidence going around. I feel like it’s a different energy,” Tracy said, via GiantsWire. “I feel like we’ve been saying this the whole offseason; it’s a different energy in the locker room. It’s a different energy on the team. But at the same time, none of that really matters if we don’t go out there and do it.”

Tracy said he builds confidence through practicing well and preparing for gameday.

“But it also starts in practice. Confidence is built off of your practice habits that you do every single day. So that you go out there on Sunday and let it rip and play fast. At least for me personally. I can’t really speak for everybody else, but for me personally, the things that I do throughout the week will allow me to go out there on Sunday and just play free. Be very confident with my skill set and the way that I prepare. Because if I do it the right way, you can go out there and just be a baller.”

Although Tracy isn’t putting much stock into New York scoring 107 points in three preseason games, he thinks they were able to prove they can execute their system.

“We don’t try to put too much into the preseason like you said, because it’s preseason, but at the same time, I think it kind of gives us the confidence to know that we can do it, because we’ve done it in the preseason,” Tracy said. “The players that we have, our skillset, the O-line, the quarterback, running back, receivers, whoever we have on our team, it’s enough. We don’t have to go out and do anything extra. You’ve just got to go out there and be yourself. I think that’s what really reassured us throughout the offseason, and then obviously the work that we put in. We’re doing the right things, but we just have to make sure that we’re doing it at a consistent level when the games get here.”

Mike Garafolo reports that Giants LB Micah McFadden received results indicating that his X-rays were negative, which may have spared him a major injury.