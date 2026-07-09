NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Malachi Lawrence, Zack Baun, Cowboys, Eagles

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott was slightly limited during minicamp with knee soreness. Dallas HC Brian Schottenheimer called it a non-issue and said they want to be proactive in managing Prescott’s workload as he ages.

“Not an issue at all,” Schottenheimer said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “When I talked to Dak about it, I said, ‘Hey, as you get older, buddy, we’re going to have to take a play or two off.’ But he’s just such a competitor. He’s like, ‘Nah. I’m good. I want to go.’”

“Dak’s ready and he’s always going to ask for more and it’s my job as the head coach to work with the training staff. And if we do think we need to pull back on stuff, it won’t be a fun conversation.”

Cowboys

Cowboys first-round LB Malachi Lawrence hasn’t been getting nearly the same buzz as first-round S Caleb Downs. Lawrence is “used to being in the shadows” and embraces the lack of spotlight shined on him so he can keep his head down and work.

“I’m kind of used to being in the shadows,” Lawrence said, via the team’s website. “It doesn’t faze me. Once the time comes, people will see the work that you put in…”

“Not being in the spotlight, if you get on Instagram, you probably won’t scroll and see my name, but you’ll probably see some other guys’ names. Once you kind of get to know who I was, it’s like I became out of the spotlight.”

Eagles

Eagles LB Zack Baun talked about how he fulfilled the leadership void in the linebacker room left by LB Nakobe Dean as he brought LB Jihaad Campbell up to speed.

“Just teaching small things like that I think are really influential to [Campbell] and his growth and development,” Baun said, via the team’s website. “You saw growth all throughout the season, so I’m really excited for him this upcoming season.”

Baun added that DC Vic Fangio is continuing to evolve and grow his scheme as well to adapt to the modern game.

“I feel he’s taking things to the next level this year,” Baun said about his defensive coordinator. “Even with his own scheme, he continues to develop and tweak and change.“