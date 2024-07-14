NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy, Kenny Pickett, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott believes they are in a “much better place” this offseason compared to last year despite losing several offensive players like RB Tony Pollard, WR Michael Gallup, OT Tyron Smith, and G Tyler Biadasz.

“We’re in a much better place right now than we were a year ago at this time,” Prescott said, via the team’s site. “You don’t win games with just talent. And you don’t win games on paper, and talent’s really not decided on paper.”

Prescott thinks an important factor is having HC Mike McCarthy as their offensive play-caller for a second straight year.

“Second year in Mike [McCarthy]’s offense,” Prescott said. “Last year at this time was the first time you’re hearing these things. You’re on the 500-level now, you know what I mean? You’re talking these plays in particular game situations, down and distances and not just the breaks, the alignments, and things like that. We’re getting into the nuts and bolts of the thing. It’s Year Two of anything … you’re a lot better, a lot more confident in it.”

Prescott added his focus is to continue improving and push his teammates in 2024.

“My focus is on getting better, getting better overall, in every way that I can, every aspect of my game, and making sure I push the other people around me.”

Eagles

The Eagles acquired QB Kenny Pickett via trade this offseason after his failed stint as a starter in Pittsburgh. After a rough start to his career, Pickett is embracing the change at this step in his journey.

“Change is a great thing,” Pickett said, via Ben Istvan of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m going through it right now. I was in Pittsburgh for seven years and now I’m over in Philadelphia. . . . I think a lot of people probably have some negative views on change, but that’s really just your outlook on it. I think if you keep a positive mindset, it’ll all work out for the better.”

Giants

Giants OL Jon Runyan praised C John Michael Schmitz and said that he could be a key piece along the offensive line that holds them together.

“It has really been amazing playing next to John Michael. If I would’ve came in here not knowing his background, I would’ve thought he was a five-year veteran. He comes in here and he takes it serious. He is on top of his stuff. He rarely makes a mistake, he gets everybody set on the offensive line,” Runyan said, via Giants Wire. “Having a center like that is awesome. It helps everybody out, the five across. Helps out the quarterback, helps out the running back when everybody is set, so having John Michael in there has been really important.”