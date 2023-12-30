NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Nick Sirianni, Caleb Williams, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

According to Dan Graziano, there’s “some thought around the league” that the Commanders are “very interested” in USC QB Caleb Williams, who is a Washington D.C. native.

The Commanders would need some help to get the No. 1 overall pick, but it's not out of the realm of possibility at this point.

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson is glad to have Brian Robinson back in the lineup with the team dealing with injuries at the running back position: “Just keeping it going and trying to maintain. We get B-Rob (Brian Robinson Jr.) back this week. Glad to see him back to help out with us this week. Just keep adding to it,” per Nicki Jhabvala.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Commanders worked out E.J. Jenkins and Ian Swenson.

Cowboys

Jordan Schultz reports the Cowboys and Dak Prescott are “highly motivated” to finalize a long-term extension this offseason which could make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league.

are “highly motivated” to finalize a long-term extension this offseason which could make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said QB Trey Lance has been comfortable learning their system and feels he’s a “great fit” for them: “I’m with Trey every day. I see him in the meetings. He’s obviously had to learn a whole new language. I think the timing of everything, that’s a challenge for any position. He’s very comfortable, very confident. You just can’t get enough work on the footwork because everybody teaches that part of it a little differently and how it fits the scheme and getting it timed up with all the players. He just needs to work. But I love his personality, love his work ethic, obviously very talented. He’s been a great fit,” via Jon Machota.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni felt he was too tense on the sidelines during the team’s matchup with the Giants and thinks he can work on his body language when his team is in a high-pressure situation.

“I need to be better in those scenarios when there is some high-pressure areas, they’ve got to see me calm and not tense there,” Sirianni said, via Pro Football Talk. “There is a time and place to be tense and there’s a time and place not to be. I know that’s something that I always have to work on as a head coach, and so that’s something I’m constantly working on. Body language, I think body language, I don’t know, I look more at actions than the body language. If that makes sense. I know body language is a type of action, but I look more at the action of the players and the coaches and myself there, as opposed to the body language.”