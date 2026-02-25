NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions GM Brad Holmes on LT Taylor Decker’s future: “Within these next couple of weeks, we’ll have that clarity.” (Pouncy)
- Lions OC Drew Petzing on Decker’s potential return: “As a coach, you’re going to want every good player you possibly can in the building so he’s certainly one of those guys and excited to see that come across the ticker.” (Birkett)
- Holmes says he’s spoken with RB David Montgomery and his agent: “Those conversations are still fluid and we’ll just see how it goes.” (Woodyard)
- Holmes added the team is still having discussions for extensions with RB Jahmyr Gibbs, TE Sam LaPorta, LB Jack Campbell, and S Brian Branch this offseason: “Those are all players that we see as key pieces that we want to keep around for a long time.” (Woodyard)
- On the offensive line, Holmes feels that Tate Ratledge returning to center could be a real option this season: “There’s still promise for Tate to move in that position,” (Woodyard)
- Lions HC Dan Campbell on the hiring of Petzing: “He was the right fit. I felt that within 20 minutes.” (Pouncy)
- Campbell on Montgomery’s future with the team: “He knows how I feel. Drew loves him — who wouldn’t? This guy, he’s a heck of a back. So, we’ll see where everything’s at.” (Pouncy)
Packers
- Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he was not expecting ST coordinator Rich Bisaccia move on and noted that the team can take its time looking for a replacement. (Demovsky)
Vikings
- Jason La Canfora of Sportsboom reports the Vikings are expected to pursue a veteran quarterback this offseason.
- La Canfora, citing multiple league sources, reports J.J. McCarthy has proven to be difficult to develop, and his erratic play contributed to former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah getting fired.
- One anonymous general manager thinks there are “serious questions” about McCarthy as a franchise quarterback and expects Minnesota to sign veteran competition: “They can say what they want publicly, but they have some serious questions about McCarthy. Look, they’re signing somebody else to push him. And it’s not just going to be some stiff on a vet-minimum contract.”
- The Vikings have updated titles within the coaching staff: Chenzo Funari as Assistant DB coach, Dalmin Gibson as Assistant LB coach, Patrick Hill as Assistant DL coach, and Josh McCown as Offensive Passing Game Coordinator and QB coach.
