NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Christian Watson, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

The Bears brought in first-round QB Caleb Williams in the draft in hopes of him being their signal caller for the next decade-plus. Chicago TE Cole Kmet believes they have everything in place for Williams to succeed immediately.

“It’s exciting,” Kmet said, via the Up & Adam Show. “We’ve got a lot of young, talented players, and I think for the first time in a long time — I don’t even know if it’s ever happened — we have an infrastructure in place for a high-end, talented rookie quarterback to come in.”

“Obviously, Caleb is highly touted. He’s been that way for a long time now. He gets to go in a situation with a lot of veteran, quality, good players and also a really good defense.”

Lions

The Lions have high hopes for the 2024 season after coming so close to glory a year ago. Detroit HC Dan Campbell was confident when talking about whether the upcoming season is Super Bowl or bust

“I don’t see bust. I see Super Bowl,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “I don’t know what bust is.”

“You’ve got to set yourself up no different than last year, certain things you gotta do to really make that valid and to make that a reality. Ultimately, that’s what we want to do. Now to do that you better win the division.”

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson is feeling “really good” so far this offseason and is managing his recurring hamstring injuries “day-by-day.”

“I’m feeling really good,” Watson said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I say it probably every time I talk to you guys but I’m managing it day by day. I’m just trying to stay in the best spot mentally and physically each and every day. I’ve been feeling really good. I just gotta continue to build on that and continue to get that strength up … I definitely feel like I’m at 100 percent in terms of what I’m able to do on the football field right now.”

Watson wants to be “a little smarter” with his body over the course of a season.

“During the season, I’m trying to play football,” Watson said. “If I’m able to run and feel like I’m able to do what I can do regardless of how one leg is feeling compared to the other, I’m going to go out there and try to play. But for my safety and obviously trying to eliminate risks, you want to get back as strong as you can before you get back out there. Obviously, you have the risk of getting injured again. That’s the No. 1 thing that goes out of my mind. I’m trying to get back and play. Coming back from injury, gotta be a little smarter.”

Packers QB Jordan Love thinks Watson staying healthy for a full season will make a “huge difference” for their offense.

“Huge difference,” Love said. “That’s the key, is trying to stay healthy throughout the season, so we can have him out there every game, which is something I know he’s working hard on. He’s a difference-maker when he’s out there. He’s a playmaker.”