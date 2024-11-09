NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Matt LaFleur, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

When appearing on 670 The Score, Bears WR D.J. Moore was asked if he thinks HC Matt Eberflus has lost the team after its 29-9 loss to the Cardinals in Week 9.

“I want to say no,” Moore said. “The message yesterday was that we know we’re 4-4 now. It’s just like being 0-0. But you’ve just got to go out there and start stacking wins like we did. And that’s the best thing you can do is win and let the chips fall how they fall after they do so.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said LT Taylor Decker won’t practice Friday and they will see how his shoulder reacts in the next 48 hours to determine his status. (Tim Twentyman)

said LT won’t practice Friday and they will see how his shoulder reacts in the next 48 hours to determine his status. (Tim Twentyman) Campbell also mentioned DE Za’Darius Smith will practice on Friday. (Eric Woodyard)

will practice on Friday. (Eric Woodyard) On Smith’s game status, Campbell said they haven’t decided whether he would play in Week 10. (Twentyman)

Packers

The Packers are currently 0-2 against divisional opponents in the NFC North. Veteran S Xavier McKinney said they’ve put themselves in a hole, but eyes opportunities against the Lions and Vikings in later weeks.

“It’s not good,” McKinney said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “We don’t want to lose any games, especially not division games. So we put ourselves in a hole being 0-2 in the division. Luckily we play the Lions again, we play the Vikings again. We gotta take care of our business next time that we play these teams.”

Jordan Love has notably tossed two pick-sixes so far this season. Matt LaFleur admires Love’s ability to extend plays but also wants him to make better choices.

“I think he would agree with you that in that situation, he’s just got to throw the ball away and live to play the next down,” LaFleur said. “I do think that one of his strengths is his ability to make off-schedule [plays] and not wanting to give up on a play, and I admire that. But I think it’s just, you’ve got to factor in the situations.”

As for Green Bay’s issues with dropped passes, LaFleur wants their pass-catchers to focus on the fundamentals.

“I think it just comes back to the fundamentals,” LaFleur said. “Hey, listen, I get it. It was a wet day, and that’s never an excuse. I do think that when you look at some of the drops … our fundamentals weren’t necessarily right — the way we coach it and the way we drill it in terms of being aggressive with your hands — and we were letting that ball get into our body too much.”