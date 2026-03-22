NFC Notes: Dan Morgan, Panthers, Falcons Draft Visits, Saints Contracts

Falcons
- Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- Texas CB Malik Muhammad had a formal Combine interview with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
- Arkansas RB Mike Washington had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Ryan Fowler)
Panthers
- Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team felt really good about OLB Jaelan Phillips and his injury history, enough to give him a four-year, $120 million contract. (Newton)
- Morgan on the timeline for LT Ickey Ekwonu: “I don’t have any updates. He’s making really good progress; he looks really good. Adding Rasheed Walker was always a backup plan.” (Newton)
- Morgan thinks that TE Ja’Tavion Sanders (ankle) will be ready for the offseason program and is doing well in his rehab. (Kaye)
- Morgan said the retirement of OT Yosh Nijman caught the Panthers off guard, but again, they always had Walker as a backup plan. (Newton)
Saints
- The Saints signed TE Noah Fant to a two-year deal that includes $4.5 million guaranteed and a $3 million signing bonus. His 2026 base salary is $1.5 million (fully guaranteed) with a $3 million salary cap figure, and his 2027 base salary is $4.25 million (not guaranteed) with a $5.75 million salary cap figure. (Terrell)
- The Saints signed LB Kaden Elliss to a three-year deal that includes $23 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus. His 2026 base salary is $1.3 million (fully guaranteed) with a $5.3 million salary cap figure, his 2027 base salary is $9.7 million (fully guaranteed) with a $13.7 million salary cap figure, and his 2028 base salary is $10 million (not guaranteed) with a $14 million salary cap figure. (Terrell)
- Saints DT John Ridgeway III‘s two-year, $5.715 million deal includes a $1.65 million signing bonus, along with salaries of $1.215 million in 2026 and $2.85 million in 2027. (Aaron Wilson)
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