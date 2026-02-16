NFC Notes: Dan Quinn, David Blough, Daronte Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn spoke to The Athletic about the team bringing in two new playcallers in OC David Blough and DC Daronte Jones.

“I thought it was time for change, a new vision of how we’d want to go about it,” Quinn said, via Nicki Jhabvala. “So that’s what we did…Those are the types of things from a leadership standpoint that you want to hear about developing players, making an impact, finding ways to teach it where it can be clear and concise and high standards and accountability. And when you hear players talk that way about their position coach, that’s a big deal.”

“I think every step along the way I’ve gotten to learn something, and as we go forward, our staff, our collective staff, 12 or 13 coaches, we get to kind of build it up from the studs around what Jayden and Terry (McLaurin) and Laremy (Tunsil) and all these guys do really well,” Blough said. “Pulling from all these different experiences, new coaches coming in who have backed up Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, and coaches who have been around Drew Brees and developed young quarterbacks, being able to pull from the collective so that we can all collaborate together and make this the best possible thing is what’s really stimulating right now.”

Quinn says the coordinators will install their own systems rather than use his.

“Ultimately, we’re putting in a new system, and it’s going to start with his vision, with his terminology, the wording that we use, the communication,” Quinn said. “And that’s how it has to be. I think it’s difficult for someone else to come in and think like someone else. I want to recapture that energy of that swagger of how we want to play, the style, the attitude of it. And I’m certain we can do that. You’ve heard me also say ‘building a championship program’ this season — I’m taking the lessons, I’m moving them forward, but it’s also staying there. I’m not carrying over the things that sucked and weren’t part of how we want to do business.”

“You naturally want to be moldable because I’ve been around so many different schemes; I think that’s an advantage of mine,” Jones added. “I’ve been able to implement various things from each scheme that I like and I want to pull from. So, whether it’s the Zimmer scheme, ‘Hey, I like this on third down, I like the mug looks there.’ Or if it’s Flores and the versatility, and how we can use one person in multiple ways based off of their strengths. That’s what you want to pull from.”

Matt Zenitz reports the Commanders are expected to hire LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen.

Cowboys

Per Jon Machota of The Athletic, the Cowboys may not have a surprise cap cut, but S Malik Hooker is entering the final year of his deal, and his release would save $6.8 million against the cap.

Eagles

Matt Zenitz reports the Eagles are set to hire Bills nickel coach Mike Pellegrino as a DB coach.

Eagles S Reed Blankenship's contract was officially voided on Monday. (OTC)