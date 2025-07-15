NFC Notes: D’Andre Swift, Matthew Golden, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Bears RB D’Andre Swift said he’s excited to play behind the team’s revamped offensive line.

“New faces and things like that. Experience, for sure. Excited to play with those guys up front,” Swift said, via Bears Wire. “A great group of guys, great group of guys. We had a great group last year, too, but just excited for those guys, the new acquisitions, the new coaches and everything like that. It’s hard to tell right now, like running game and all that type of stuff with no pads on, but I’m sure, when we get back and start really going, I’ll be able to tell, for sure.”

Lions

The Lions go into the 2025 season with a lot of talent in their secondary, with CBs Amik Robertson, D.J. Reed, and Terrion Arnold. Robertson said they want to prove Detroit has the “best secondary in the league.”

“We have our goals that we want to achieve,” Robertson said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s site. “We know it’s going to be about us, man. We have to go out there and be the best secondary in the league. There’s no other way.”

Robertson added that their goal is to be the best defense in the NFL.

“We know what we want to be, man,” Robertson said. “We want to go out there and prove not only to ourselves but to these fans. We continue to trust one another, continue to build and become one of the best defenses in the league. It has to start now when we come back from camp.”

ESPN’s Eric Woodyard lists recently signed DB Avonte Maddox as a potential surprise player for the Lions in 2025 with the experience he brings to Detroit from the Eagles.

Packers

Packers QB Jordan Love shared his first impressions of first-round WR Matthew Golden when asked about involving different passing targets in the team’s offense.

“I think from the get-go, from Day 1 when he got here, he’s showcased just the versatility he has running routes, the speed he has and his ability to catch,” Love said via PackersWire.com. “I think for him, every day he’s been getting better at just understanding what he needs to do. You could tell the first couple of days there might be a couple routes here and there where he just might be thinking a little bit too much out there and not just going out there and playing fast, which is expected for someone who just got here and is learning the whole offense and everything. So, I think the faster he can pick up everything, which I think he’s been doing a great job of understanding where he needs to be and just knowing that, but obviously the more installs, the more offense we put in, it gets harder. The more he can stay locked in with all that, I think he’s definitely going to be a playmaker for us and excited to see how far he can go.”