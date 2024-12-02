NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears first-round QB Caleb Williams said he and fellow first-round WR Rome Odunze have spent a lot of time off the field developing a relationship, which has carried into the game.

“I think it’s just all of the above, from hanging out to playing video games with each other to communicating and coming in at the same time and learning all this together, helping each other throughout this time,” Williams said, via Marquee Sports Network. “Being able to have all these little moments, when those big moments happen, you kind of have an idea, trust and belief that you’re all on the same page.”

Odunze agrees that the time the two have spent together have cultivated a great relationship and has started to build trust between one another.

“It’s everything, our connection and building that chemistry,” Odunze said. “I can’t have great games without him and hopefully he can’t have great games without me. But he’s doing his thing back there and, when he’s believing in me, it’s something that gives me confidence and allows me to go out there and play free and fast.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said LT Taylor Decker is day-to-day and added that his availability will come down to the wire on Thursday. (Justin Rogers)

Vikings

Vikings QB Daniel Jones made his first appearance at practice with the team since being granted his release from the Giants. Jones is looking forward to working on his game and helping out the room in whatever way possible.

“I think you’re always looking to grow and improve and to work on your craft,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “See where you can get better and pick up certain things. So yeah, I’m looking forward to that, but more so just to help out, to be part of a good quarterback room, part of a good offense and see where I can help.”