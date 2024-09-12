NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Dalvin Cook, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

According to Aaron Wilson, the Commanders hosted P Nolan Cooney for a workout.

Wilson adds the Commanders worked out three players including OT Andrew Coker , OT Anim Dankwah , and OT Matt Nelson .

Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Browns will not receive a seventh-round pick from trading K Cade York to the Commanders because he needed to remain on the roster for two games.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn said CB Emmanuel Forbes suffered a thumb injury in Week 1, but it is not expected to keep him out going forward, via Nicki Jhabvala.

Cowboys

Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay explained the team’s thought process during the draft, in which they traded down and picked up two starters with their first couple picks on the offensive line.

“What we wanted to do was add competition,” McClay said, via The Athletic. “You don’t know until they go out on the field. There was the Tyron (Smith) deal (leaving in free agency). We signed Chuma Edoga. We were looking at tackle, and the way that it fell down, looking at addressing those positions, we just felt like it was right to move down and get an opportunity to get another pick, because it’s not about one player. Adding these young guys to the deal was part of the plan.”

McClay said first-round OT Tyler Guyton‘s footwork has stood out to him and his work ethic is second-to-none.

“His athletic ability and his toughness. (Sometimes), a young guy coming into the league, and something happens, and you’re being told you have to start, you see nerves. But he doesn’t. He’s going to go attack it. Some good, some bad, he’s going to attack it 100 mph. He’s got the feet and the ability that you look for in a tackle to be able to do it. But this is a determined kid. And him next to (left guard) Tyler Smith, that’s a nasty left side.”

McClay said the team expects a big jump from DT Mazi Smith entering his second year in the league. Smith had a disappointing rookie season but looks to turn it around.

“To come in and contribute at a high level to the defense. It’s not going to be a bunch of sacks. It could be taking a bunch of double-teams, making the plays that he needs to make and contributing to this football team. I think the expectations from being a first-round player, with a little italics around it, that’s the public perception. At the end of the day, where we took him and the way our board works, he was a player that fit us at that time and for that value. He’s got to step his game up, and he knows that. With some of the guys around him, you just see the maturation of the kid. You think about guys who come in their first year. Remember the first time you wrote an article? It wasn’t as good as the one you wrote the second year. That’s the way we’re approaching it.”

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RB Dalvin Cook has looked great since joining the team and wants to get him more time in practice: “Dalvin is doing great. Fits in. … Hopefully, we can get a full week’s work this week and next week. That’s only gonna help the guys that got here late. Glad he’s here. Impressive. Phenomenal feet. He looks really good. I’m excited about him.” (Jon Machota)

Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson initially thought he sustained an ACL injury in Week 1 after being in extreme pain in last Sunday's game, but he only suffered a bone bruise and is feeling fine on Wednesday: "Thankfully just a little bone bruise. I don't even think it's a Grade 1." (Jon Machota)

Ferguson recalled hearing a pop in Week 1 but was relieved to discover it was just a bone bruise. He hopes to start running on Thursday, via Calvin Watkins.

Giants

Vikings DE Jonathan Greenard said they started feeling “a little bit bad” for Giants QB Daniel Jones after the home crowd at New York’s Metlife Stadium started booing the quarterback.

“We kind of started to feel a little bit bad for him as we’re still just completely just taking away everything he wants to do,” Greenard said, via KFAN1003. “Hey, it’s good to be on the other side of it, and it’s our job to not be on that side of it.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Darius Slayton is still in the league’s concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday, per Connor Hughes.

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Darius Slayton is still in the league's concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday, per Connor Hughes.

According to Howard Balzer, the Giants hosted T Garret Greenfield, QB Gavin Hardison, WR Cornelius Johnson, WR Tay Martin, WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, G Cade Mays and P George Triplett for a tryout on Monday.