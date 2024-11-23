NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OLB Dante Fowler Jr. leads the team in sacks this year in his ninth season in the league with 8.5 sacks, the second-best total of his career. Washington DC Joe Whitt Jr. praised assistant LB coach Ryan Kerrigan for Fowler’s career year and their pass rush success.

“The past couple years, his sack numbers haven’t been as high,” Whitt said, via Bryan Manning of the Commanders Wire. “He’s won, he’s beat the tackle, he just hasn’t controlled and finished on the quarterback. And I give all that credit to Ryan Kerrigan. He’s done just a heck of a job taking Dante, and once you get past the tackle, control to the quarterback and finish. That’s really what he’s worked with him for a long time and it’s showing. And then the production that Dante’s having. So, that’s all Ryan right there.”

Commanders DE Dorance Armstrong is set to square off against his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, in Week 12. He’ll have “more urgency” facing his original team: “Obviously, when you play the team you came from, you just have more urgency or something. I don’t know what it is about that, but that’s what it is right now for me.” (Scott Abraham)

Cowboys

After losing to the Eagles in Week 10, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons implied doubt regarding the effort of HC Mike McCarthy. Parsons clarified his comments and apologized for using the wrong choice of words.

“When I’m talking about ‘here,’ I’m thinking the Dallas Cowboys,” Parsons said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I was in middle school, elementary school when Mike McCarthy was with the Packers, and I have no reference to that. So, when I’m talking about here Dallas Cowboys and what was accomplished the most, I’m thinking about the guys, and I’ve only ever been here. So obviously no disrespect to [McCarthy’s] career and what he’s made for himself as one of the most winningest coaches. I could have done better. I was angry and I just didn’t finish, and I wasn’t as thoughtful as I usually am. I didn’t think people would take that context the way it was. That’s on me. I lost [the game], I didn’t want to finish, and I wanted to hurry up out of the locker room. Next time I will be very careful about what I say. So that’s my apologies.”

Parsons reiterated his love for McCarthy and talked about their discussion to smooth things over.

“The most important thing is obviously how much love I have for Coach McCarthy. You never want to throw shade or anything on your coach. But I think like anything, him understanding I’m always going to be a players’ guy first, right. I’m always going to think about the guys around me before anyone. That’s who I go to war with. Those are the guys that are leaning on me and I’m leaning on them. That’s how we feed our families. That’s kind of what I wanted to get across. We hashed it out, it was all good and gravy.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expects CB DaRon Bland (foot) to make his season debut in Week 12 barring any setbacks, via Jon Machota.

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones was released on Friday after being demoted to fourth-string and used as scout team safety on Thursday. Following Thursday’s practice, Jones gave a long statement taking blame for his performance while thanking the organization for the opportunity.

“There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. “I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. Nobody wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation. Of course, this season has been disappointing for all and of course I wish I could have done more. I’m 100% accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get results.

“The reality of the NFL is it’s hard to win games. It requires consistent performance for everyone involved. We didn’t do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand. I love the game, I love being part of the team. I’m excited for the next opportunity. I know there is a lot of good football in front of me and I’m excited about that.”

Dianna Russini mentions that Jones could wait to sign with a quarterback-needy team later on in the season and is currently at peace with the way things ended in New York.