NFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears have high expectations for second-round CB Tyrique Stevenson with the goal of having him start from Day 1 at outside cornerback.

“He uses his length well,” Bears CB coach Jon Hoke said via The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain. “He’s really, really instinctive. He has a way of getting his hands on a lot of footballs. He does know the game of football. It comes relatively — not easy, but he does understand concepts easier than some guys do, so it’s been a real plus.”

Still, there were learning moments for Stevenson during OTAs and there certainly will be plenty during the season considering how hard it is for cornerbacks to make the transition from college to the pros. Even on one of his highlight plays, an interception of QB Justin Fields, Hoke had feedback for Stevenson.

“He should’ve caught it cleaner,” Hoke said. “It was a good play, don’t get me wrong. … He dropped one last week that he had in a similar situation because he let the ball come back into his body. He’s got to keep his hands out in front of his eyes. Really a good play, but it could’ve been cleaner.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur commented on the team experimenting with 2022 third-round pick Sean Rhyan at center during OTAs.

“At this time of the year, we experiment with a lot of these guys. But absolutely, he’s a viable candidate to be inside,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire.com. “We need more than one guy to snap. We always want to train three or four guys to get that done.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell addressed EDGE Danielle Hunter‘s minicamp absence that was due to his contract situation.

“I’ve got all the respect in the world for Danielle Hunter as a player, leader, person on our team,” O’Connell said, via Vikings Wire. “We feel very strongly about being solutions-oriented with everything that comes about. This example, just like the other ones that have come about we’ll do the same and hope to have continued dialogue and have a real positive outcome.”