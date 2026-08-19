NFC Notes: Dante Fowler, Marvin Harrison, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. was asked if he had a chip on his shoulder entering the season, given that things haven’t gone the way he has wanted them to over his first two seasons in the league. Harrison keeps smiling and maintains a positive attitude despite this.

“Chip? Sure, you could probably say that,” Harrison said, via the team website. “We live in a world that you’re going to see everything and that’s just how it is. But I think that’s just the world that we live in and it’s something you have to embrace and do your best to not let it get to you mentally. Just go out there and just play football. You know you can play. For me it’s just focusing on my process Monday through Saturdays for Sundays.”

“I thought I’ve had a good camp,” Harrison continued. “We made a lot of plays, explosive plays. I feel like definitely as far as the run game, I’ve been more involved. I feel like we’ve had a great camp, not just as myself but as an offense. It’s been fun out there…I know if I don’t make a play that someone thinks I should have made, they are going to post it and it’s going to do what it’s going to do in the social media era, and that’s OK. Results are going to be are what the results are going to be. I know Monday through Saturday, I’m doing the best I can to make sure I put my best foot forward.”

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said OL Keagen Trost will likely miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury after starting at RT in the preseason opener. (Sarah Barshop)

said OL will likely miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury after starting at RT in the preseason opener. (Sarah Barshop) McVay said WR Puka Nacua still has psoas soreness: “And anytime you’re talking about a soft tissue, especially with a skilled player … we’re going to err on the side of caution, while not minimizing how important it is to get those guys out there.” (Barshop)

Seahawks

According to Brady Henderson of ESPN, Seahawks OLB Dante Fowler can make another $2.5 million through sack incentives, including $500,000 for seven, $1 million for nine sacks, and $1.5 million for 11 sacks.

can make another $2.5 million through sack incentives, including $500,000 for seven, $1 million for nine sacks, and $1.5 million for 11 sacks. If the Seahawks reach the NFC Championship Game, Henderson notes that Fowler can make another $500,000 for nine sacks or $1 million for 11 sacks.