NFC Notes: Darren Waller, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

ESPN’s Adam Schefter talked about the first few picks on his podcast: “I think the signs continue to point to Jayden Daniels being the second overall pick at number two… It’s hard for me today so see Jayden Daniels sliding much past pick number two. So let’s pencil him in there.”

The Commanders signed WR Olamide Zaccheaus to a one-year, $1.2925 million contract with $380k guaranteed including a $50k signing bonus. Zaccheaus also has a roster bonus worth $50k. (Over The Cap)

New Saints LB Khaleke Hudson said Washington did not offer him a contract to return and the new coaching staff informed him they were looking for a different style of player at the position. (Matthew Paras)

Washington is hosting Penn State OT Caedan Wallace on an official 30 visit. (Justin Melo)

Cowboys

The Chiefs first played in Dallas from 1960-1962 before moving to Kansas City where they’ve been ever since. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson advocates for them to return home as he looks to add another NFL team to the city.

“The connections are so deep, the history is so rich,” Johnson said, via Lukas Weese of The Athletic. “We actually could put together the deals that would make sense for them to get them here.”

“It’s not about us. It’s about what’s in the best interests of these organizations we care about. I believe there’s an argument to be made to Jerry Jones that is not hurtful and potentially beneficial to the Jones family and the Dallas Cowboys to be the epicenter of football by having two NFL franchises, one in each conference, that compete here every single week and bring attention to this market.”

Alabama RB Jase McClellan had an official 30 visit with the Cowboys. (Nick Kelly)

Giants

Giants TE Darren Waller has been back and forth all offseason whether he will play in 2024. Waller gave an update on his decision after saying he would decide soon back in March.

“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Waller said, via DJ Siddiqi of Forbes.com. “It’s just a matter of respecting the process. There’s so much that goes into the process of going from April through February of an NFL season. The commitment that it requires. I’m a guy who’s evolving, who’s growing, who’s played a lot of football and been through a lot.”

“I’m at the point now where I’m like, ‘OK, how much am I willing to give to the process.’ If it’s not 100%, it’s a disservice to the teammates and the organization that I have. I’m still trying to make a decision on that and it’s tough to make one or the other out of emotion.”