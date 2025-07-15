NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Jones, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

NFL insider Tom Pelissero quelled concerns about a potential broken relationship between WR Brandon Aiyuk and the team.

“Now, I know folks are reading into Brandon Aiyuk’s comments as he makes his way back from an ACL injury,” Garafolo said, via Niners Wire. “My understanding is Brandon Aiyuk is in a really good space with the team.“

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner called fourth-round WR Jordan Watkins a player flying under the radar in the 49ers’ offseason program, with Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall missing time with injuries.

Watkins has drawn high praise from QB Brock Purdy: "Jordan Watkins has been balling from day one really. He's come in and he's done everything pretty right and he's been on point. He's had a lot of explosive plays down the field … definitely a rookie that has popped out in front of everybody."

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Elijah Jones is entering the second year of his career after missing his entire rookie season on injured reserve. Arizona HC Jonathan Gannon said Jones has improved his health and is doing well in practice.

“He’s done well,” Gannon said, via CardsWire. “He’s worked on his health bucket a lot, which needed to improve and he took that to heart, and he’s done a really good job. I think he looks comfortable out there.. (It’s his) second year in the system and he didn’t get to practice a ton last year because he had the injury there, but he’s improving. He’s really come on here this last week. He’s doing well.”

Gannon praised several of Jones’ skill sets.

“He’s got length. He’s got coverage ability. He can press and can play off. He’s got pretty good instincts,” Gannon said. “He can run. He’s doing well.”

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams said HC Sean McVay is everything that he’s cracked up to be, and his communication is crystal clear.

“Just like everybody says,” Adams said, via Rams Wire. “I haven’t heard anybody say anything different about McVay. I think of any coach ever spoken about to me, it’s been the most uniform feedback ever. And then I got around him and he completely validated all of it.”

Adams said he appreciates the fact that McVay holds his players accountable, but doesn’t ridicule them for making mistakes.

“He’s got energy, but it’s all legit. It’s real,” he added. “You can feel him. You just love being around his energy. Even when you don’t do things right, you may have messed something up, you don’t feel that, like, ‘Oh, my coach is going to come down on me.’ He’s going to correct you and he’s going to hold you accountable, but it’s just a different feeling in that building right now, for sure.”