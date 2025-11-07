NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Rashid Shaheed, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

The 49ers beat the Giants 34-24 in Week 9 despite being without players like QB Brock Purdy, WR Brandon Aiyuk, LB Fred Warner, DE Nick Bosa and WR Ricky Pearsall. San Francisco QB Mac Jones thinks their success comes from the culture established by HC Kyle Shanahan.

“It starts with the culture, for sure,” Jones said, via Albert Breer of SI. “Kyle [Shanahan], the way he sets the table for the team, he wants to develop everybody—from undrafted rookies to fifth-year quarterbacks on their third team. He wants everyone to be great. That’s what it’s all about. Kyle just does a great job, defense, too, and special teams, everybody has a system. And when you have a system you believe in and it works, these are the results.”

The 49ers have made do with Kendrick Bourne, Skyy Moore and fourth-rounder Jordan Watkins. Jones praised their work with WRs coach Leonard Hankerson.

“It’s interesting, KB obviously has some knowledge of the offense,” Jones said. “Skyy played in a completely different offense. And Jordan was with Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin. You have guys from all over the place; they didn’t get OTAs and training camp. Jordan did a little. But they came in and they’re working hard with Hank [WRs coach Leonard Hankerson]. Our challenge every week is knowing where to go and get lined up. And what you see is guys being plug-and-play because of the system.”

Jones came to San Francisco following his tumultuous time with the Patriots. He feels like he’s having fun again.

“Oh, it’s so fun,” Jones said. “I enjoy the games but I really enjoy the practices, to be honest. Obviously, game day, you are locked in, and we’re winning. But all the real fun work comes during the week. We’re out there having fun, dancing and executing our plays, bringing the energy. I really enjoy the locker room, the plane ride, all the little things we talk about before the game.”

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams had two touchdowns in Week 9 against the Saints and three on the Jaguars in Week 8. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay thinks Adams’ success is a product of building chemistry with QB Matthew Stafford.

“You have two of the right kind of guys that are just getting on the same page,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “You’re watching a lot of the reps. You guys just see what the final presentation is on Sundays, but there are a lot of things that have gone on, in the last few weeks especially, where you felt like it was trending in the right direction. It’s really fun to see. It’s a real credit to both of those guys.”

McVay added that Adams and Stafford have consistent communication and dialogue on what they are looking for.

“What I get excited about is not the surprising connection that I’m witnessing, but the dialogue, the communication, the rapport and their relationship just organically building,” McVay said. “You have two special players that when their careers are over, they’ll put gold jackets on. They’re so present. They’re so interested in trying to influence and effect positive change for this team. Their work is starting to show and pay big dividends for us in these games. Those are the expectations that we have moving forward. Neither one of them ever gets complacent, which is cool. I think it’s just the consistent approach that I’ve seen from those guys that really has been consistent throughout the year. Now you’re starting to see. Success is never linear. These things always go through the ebbs and flows and I’ve watched these guys navigate some really cool things to be in a cool spot. You have to continue to earn that confidence through the work, not the words. Those guys have done that.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said adding WR Rashid Shaheed wasn’t about addressing a need, he felt that Shaheed complimented what they currently had in place.

“It’s a great opportunity to add to our team,” Macdonald said, via PFT. “Didn’t feel like we were missing something. It was not like we were trying to plug holes or anything like that. It was just an opportunity to to get a great player, and to augment what we’re doing.”